Massive Boherbue turnout for Bill O’Keeffe memorial fundraiser

Duhallow players enjoying the post match Barbeque held in conjunction with the Bill O'Keeffe Memorial Fundraiser in Boherbue. Picture John Tarrant

The O'Keeffe family in the company of match officials ahead of the over 35 Football Tournament game between Boherbue and Duhallow. Picture John Tarrant

Smiles all around from Boherbue players and referee Conor Lane after colleague Tim Breen took a tumble during the Bill O'Keeffe Memorial Football Tournament. Picture John Tarrant

Simon Foley and Brian Kennefick enjoying the Barbeque held in conjunction with the Bill O'Keeffe Memorial Fundraiser in Boherbue. Picture John Tarrant

Louise O'Mahony, Rebecca Murphy and Liz Power enjoying the Barbeque held in conjunction with the Bill O'Keeffe Memorial Fundraiser in Boherbue. Picture John Tarrant

Billy O'Keeffe, grandson of the late Bill O'Keeffe pictured with mum Norina at the Barbeque supporting the Kerry Friends of University Hospital in Boherbue. Picture John Tarrant

GREAT warriors of gaelic football came in force in Boherbue to entertain in the inaugural Bill O’Keeffe Memorial Tournament with all proceeds going towards supporting the Friends of University Hospital Kerry.

Teams from Boherbue and Duhallow of the ‘over 35’ vintage relived the past to entertain the large attendance and remember one of Boherbue’s greatest sporting ambassadors.

Bill O’Keeffe held many legacies in his life, serving GAA, handball, rugby, soccer and athletics with distinction as a player, referee, coach, administrator, volunteer and supporter.

Boherbue and Duhallow GAA, Boherbue Handball, Kanturk Rugby, Millstreet Athletic Club and the Killarney branch of the Manchester United Supporters Club availed of his energy and infectious enthusiasm.

Bill was a great advocate of the Duhallow Over 40s football team and enjoyed many successful outings with the side.

Fittingly, the over 35 tournament game brought together Duhallow and Boherbue teams, as well as three time All Ireland Final referee Conor Lane who was assisted by umpires of Bill O’Keeffe’s era who controlled matters and who were ably supported by two sporting sides.

With the play swinging back and forth, a few tumbles endured but it was all in good banter. The key moment saw a Billy Dennehy goal help earn Duhallow the bragging rights.

Duhallow captain Gearóid Murphy congratulated the O’Keeffe family and Boherbue GAA on the event.

“Today is about remembering Bill as a player, coach and referee. He was a terrific servant to Boherbue and Duhallow. We want to hand back the Cup to the O’Keeffe family as a memory”, he said.

The Bill O’Keeffe Memorial Cup was sponsored by Boherbue Co-Op, the man of the match award sponsored by Marie Carroll Sports was presented to Alan Guerin, Boherbue.

To coincide with the staging, a barbeque, music, raffle and auction in Murphy’s Bar ensured a lively session with attractive prizes such as a trip to Old Trafford for a Manchester United game the most sought after prize.

“All monies generated is supporting the Friends of University Hospital Kerry. We’re thrilled with the response of players from Boherbue GAA and Duhallow GAA in addition to the support of sponsors and the public in the fundraiser”, said Eileen Anne O’Keeffe.