Man dies following collision involving lorry in Cork

The incident occurred at around 12.45pm on the Main Street of Charleville.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision in Charleville, Co. Cork, on Friday afternoon.

The collision, involving a male pedestrian and a lorry, occurred at around 12.45pm on the Main Street of the town.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that the pedestrian had been pronounced dead at the scene. It is understood the diver of the lorry was uninjured.

“The road at Main Street, Charleville is currently closed, and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local (traffic) are in place,” said the spokesperson.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident and may be able to assist in their investigation to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage, including das-cam, and were travelling in the Main Street area of Charleville between 12pm and 1pm are also asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” said the spokesperson.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”