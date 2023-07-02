Man critically injured in Cork road crash dies

Passenger in his 20s was critically injured in crash in Fermoy on Saturday

A male passenger in his 20s critically injured on Saturday in a two-car crash in Fermoy, Co Cork, has died in hospital.

The man was a passenger in one of two vehicles involved in the collision at McCurtain Street in Fermoy at 8.40pm on Saturday.

He was rushed to Cork University Hospital in what was described as a critical condition.

A female driver in her 50s was also taken to hospital but with non life-threatening injuries.

A male, in his 30s, who was arrested at the scene of the crash and detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act has since been charged in connection to the incident and is due to appear before Mallow District Court on Monday morning at 10.30am.

Gardaí investigating the fatal collision continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward, in particular any motorists who might have dashcam footage and who were travelling in the area between 8.30pm and 9pm. They are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.