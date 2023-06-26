Mallow school St Patrick’s NS has tea-rrific party

Tea For Two...Susan Murphy and Liz Mannix were at the Tea Party at St. Pat's National School last Thursday.

A Family Affair: Baby Emer and parents Jerry and Louise O'Callaghan at the Tea Party last week. Photos...Eugene Cosgrove

Tea For Three.. Elena Leahy, Breda O'Sullivan and Julia O'Connor at the Tea Party last week.

Pictured at St. Patrick's National School Tea Party last week were Mary Farrell, Jackie Sheehan and Jean Buckley.

Father and Son Christopher and Stuart Smith enjoy the Tea Party last week.

The fundraising Tea Party which was held in the garden of St. Patrick’s Boys National School last Thursday was a huge success with weather conditions very favourable during the three hour event.

Tables and chairs were laid out and pupils dressed in their school GAA jerseys showed visitors to their tables and took their orders.

School staff and teachers as well as members of the parents’ association, which included Noelle Molumphy, Tracy O’Sullivan and Katherine Lehane, were also on hand to assist making the whole event run smoothly.

The event raised money for a new sensory garden and play area for autistic and special unit children, and for pupils generally. A drawing of the plans for the new layout was made available to all who attended.

There was also a raffle with prizes sponsored by the parents’ association while there was a music session with teachers and boys performing together.

In all, €1,640 was raised.