Mallow plans major celebration of local church’s 200th anniversary in 2024

Mallow Town FC Under 8’s celebrated the end of their season on June 29. A fun night was had with games, skill and challanges and a penalty shootout competition. An excellent season was had, with a very promising futurefor the young players. Mallow Town would like to extend their gratitude to Downtown chipper who very generously provided food and refreshments to all players and coaches on the night. Photo shows the young players and their coaches. Photo..Eugene Cosgrove

SAINT James’ Church in Mallow celebrates its 200 year anniversary in 2024. To coincide with this milestone a special celebration event will be held in the Garden Room of the Hibernian Hotel from 7.30pm to 9pm on Tuesday, July 25 commencing with a cheese and wine reception.

The Rev Meuirig invites the Mallow and North Cork community to the event where plans for marking this achievement will be revealed. He added that it was a time to celebrate and give thanks for their diversity, a time of remembering and a time of reflecting and, most importantly, a time for walking into the future in partnership will all communities that make up Mallow.

For further detail please email secretary.stjamesmallow2024@gmail.com

Shaun O’Dowd In The Hibernian Hotel

Showband star Shaun O’Dowd returns to Mallow after an absence of many years to perform in the bar in the Hibernain Hotel on next Saturday night, July 22.

From a Co. Leitrim family steeped in singing traditions, O’Dowd fronted many bands from the 1970s, including the hugely popular Ding -A-Ling who were a huge hit on the ballroom circuit.

The Hi-B show commences at 9.30pm.

Nazareth House Lotto

The numbers drawn in the Nazareth House Weekly lotto draw on Thursday last were 2 - 11 - 29 - 32. The jackpot was not won while the two lucky dip winners were Adrian Roche and Rita who win €50 each.

The jackpot this coming week will be €10,000 while the draw takes place on Thursday, July 20 at 3pm. Agents are required for this lotto draw and the organisers thank you all for your support.