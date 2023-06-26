Mallow man’s love of basketball comes home to Cork

Mallow born Bryan Mangan’s love for basketball has made him a well known sponsor of the game today.

From Lisheen Row and now living in New York City, back in October 2022 Bryan met up with Shane McCarthy and Llyod Creagh of UCC Demons in New York and instantly decided to sponsor the Cork team.

In his early years Bryan played for the Mallow Basketball Club for 26 years at various levels under the guidance of Micheal Fox Sullivan before emigrating firstly to Australia and four years later moving to New York, where he now runs a succesful business.

Son of Billy and Marie Mangan from Lisheen Row, Bryan also supports Brooklyn Nets in New York.