Mallow man Mick O’Shea goes all-out at transplant games

Last weekend, the British Transplant games were held in Coventry in England. Taking part in Team Ireland were 31 competitors, ranging from Heart, Kidney, Liver, Pancreas, Lungs, Stem Cell and Bone Marrow transplants.

Patients currently on dialysis also took part.

Mallow man Mick O’Shea was also on the team. In 2017, Mick was struck down with a viral infection (myocarditis) which resulted in heart failure. His heart efficiency was less than 10%, this was unexpected as he had never been sick in his life prior to this.

Unfortunately, the medication did not help with his heart’s recovery and later that year, after spending months in hospital, Mick received the greatest gift from a stranger and their family – a heart transplant.

Mick says that in 2019 he participated in the World Games in Newcastle, his first experience of the games, and he was hooked. To see other transplant recipients competing at such a high level gave him confidence that with hard work almost anything is achievable post-transplant (in life and not just sport).

In the Games Mick took part in the Darts, 100m, 200m and 100m Relay events as well as the football, playing in the first ever Transplant Sport Ireland Soccer team to compete at these Games.

He follows the motto: Train smart and not Hard. Mick says he trained a lot for these games, which is good as it helps him stay healthy and strong and he hopes to again push himself to achieve personal bests in each event he participated (individuals) and to help as best as possible in the team events.

He said that to win a medal would be extra special, but not the main goal, the main goal is to perform to the best of his ability and in doing so honour his donor, their family and his own family and friends, while all the time raising awareness of organ donation.

Certianly there was time for celebration as Mick and his football comrades returned with a bronze medal.

Congratulations and wishing Mick best wishes for the future.