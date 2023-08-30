Mallow goes to Cork North Central in ‘continuity’ constituency shake-up

How they look now - the Cork constituencies after the shake-up announced by the Electoral Commission on Wednesday.

The transfer of Mallow’s urban and rural electoral divisions from Cork East to Cork North Central is the main headline for Cork voters in what was otherwise a lack lustre constituency shake up as far as the Rebel County constituencies were concerned.

While there had been predictions of a radical shakeup for Cork constituencies, these didn’t come to pass as the Electoral the Commission opted for continuity above change in its approach to its first constituency review since its formation.

The constituency boundaries needed to be reviewed due to the rapid inrease in population recorded in the 2022 Census and reported earlier this year. Many constituencies were exceeding the constitutional limit of one TD per 30,000 population.

Overall Cork gains two TDs, up to 20 deputies from 18. One additional representative each has been allocated to Cork North Central and Cork South Central.

The main headline from Cork North West is the transfer of Ballincollig to Cork North Central and the inclusion from Cork East of electoral divisions north of Mallow such as Buttevant, Doneraile and Ballyclough.

Cork North West remains a three seater with a pupulation of 84,312, up more than 7,118 since 2016.

Cork East will remain a four seater constituency under the new boundaries but, as one of the constituencies with a fast growing population, it will lose three electoral divisions with a population of 14,408 to Cork North Central and five electoral divisions to Cork East.

Cork South West remains a three seat constituency.