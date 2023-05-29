Mallow farming families scoop Dairygold milk quality awards

Meanwhile, the Rebel County boasts nine category finalists in the inaugural National Dairy Awards

Rikki Beyer from Carrignavar, finalist in ‘Young Dairy Farmer of the Year’ category in the 2023 National Dairy Awards .

TWO dairy farming families from the greater Mallow area have honoured for the consistently high standard of ‘while gold’ the supply to the North Cork agri-food giant Dairygold.

Mother and daughter team Noreen and Geraldine O’Sullivan from Lombardstown were unveiled as the winners of the Mallow section in the prestigious 2022 Dairygold Milk Quality Awards and were placed second overall in the competition, which was based on data from more than 2,600 suppliers from Across Cork, Tipperary, Limerick and Clare.

Meanwhile, John and James Magner from Killavullen were named the overall winner in the Sustainability category of the competition.

The O’Sullivan’s are relatively new entrants to the dairy industry, having only started off in 2020. Using two Merlin robots, the duo milk a herd of 118 cows with an 80/20 split in terms of spring to autumn calving.

The competition judging team said they were impressed with the “meticulous attention to detail and remarkable standard of cleanliness” maintained throughout the farm. They also praised the various sustainable farming methods used on the farm, such as incorporating clover and reducing their used of chemical nitrogen.

John and James Magner, in collaboration with farm manager Pad Sheehan, were praised for the “exceptional standard of sustainable farming” at their Carrigcunna holding.

“The farm serves as an excellent representation of what can be achieved when you balance high productivity with environmental responsibility,” read the judges citation.

Meanwhile, a ‘crop’ of nine Cork businesses have unveiled as category finalists in the Inaugural National Dairy Awards, the winners of which will be announced on June 15.

Cork boasts three of the four finalists in the Boehringer ‘Dairy Vet of the Year’ category, with Michael Piggott (Millstreet Veterinary Centre), Michael Daly (Buttevant Veterinary Centre) and Hazell Mullins (Hazell Mullins Veterinary) all vying for the top prize.

Cork has two finalists in the Mullinahone ‘Young Dairy Farmer of the Year’ category, Rikki Bayer from Carrignavar and Jack Kearney from Rathcormac.

Rikki is in a long-term lease milking 130 dairy cows through two robots and followed her passion for grass based dairy farming and progressed through the industry from farm hand to farm manager to running her own dairy business.

Jack is a 28-year-old farmer, who has been working in partnership with his multi award-winning parents Kathy and Tom for the last nine-years. Since Jack returned home to farm from his travels, their herd has doubled to 160 cows.

Vicky Kelleher of Laharn Dairy Farm in Coachford has been nominated in the Dairy Farm Manager of the Year’ category,

Milleens Cheese, located on the Beara Peninsula in West Cork, is one of four finalists in the ‘Best Artisan Cheese’ category, while Killavullen-based Greenfield Yoghurts and the Kinsale-based Good Dairy Company are finalists in the ‘Best Artisan Product’ (non-cheese) category.