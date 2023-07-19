Mallow exhibition to feature rare showing of works by Yeats’ brothers

The drawing by Ireland's foremost artist, the late Jack Butler Yeats, which will be put on display during the Mallow Arts Festival.

AN art exhibition to open next week in Mallow will feature works by two of Ireland’s most celebrated creative characters, Jack and William Butler Yeats.

The drawings by the brothers, Jack, who is recognised as Ireland’s greatest artist, and his brother, William, who won a Nobel Prize for Literature for his poetry, will form part of the exhibition of national and international artists to be opened next week as a centrepiece of the Mallow Arts Festival.

The exhibition, curated by local accountant Colman Dalton and his wife Marie, will open at Mallow’s West End Art Gallery at 6pm on Wednesday, July 26 and will run for 10-days.

It will feature more than 50 works by 40 artists on loan from the private collections of 18 art connoisseurs from across the country.

Among the works on display will lithographs and drawings by internationally renowned artists including Vincent Van Gough, Henri Matisse, Louis Toffoli and Pierre De Belay, and paintings by Rodo Pissarrro, Frank Schneider and Emma Herland.

The exhibition will have distinctly home-grown feel with numerous, predominantly 20th century works, by a number of well-known Irish artists including drawings by brothers Jack & WB Yeats, William Orpen, Walter Osborne and Sean Keating.

It will also feature paintings by Irish artists including Mary Swanzy, Markey Robinson, James O’Halloran Sylvia Cooke-Collis, George Campbell, Marrian Jeffares, Muriel Brandt and Alicia Boyle.

Mr Dalton and his wife opened a gallery in Mallow’s landmark Clock House building for period during the 1990s, which held regular exhibitions.

He’s thrilled to be able to put the works by the Yeats brothers on displays.

“It’s very rare to get works by the two brothers as William was known as a poet rather than an artist but his work here is of a high quality.”

“The gallery was something of a hobby for Marie and I. During that time, we got to know other Irish collectors, many of whom have kindly loaned us pieces for the forthcoming exhibition in July,” said Mr Dalton.

It will be the second exhibition Mr Dalton and his wife have curated under the umbrella of the Mallow Arts Festival.

“This year’s exhibition will be far more comprehensive as we have had more time to put it together.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring a collection of truly top-class Irish and international artworks to Mallow for this exhibition, which I have not doubt prove to be a huge attraction,” said Mr Dalton.

“Admission to the exhibition will be free and Marie and I have issued an open invitation to the public to come along and enjoy this truly magnificent collection,” he added.

Mr Dalton said that two of the works on display, ‘Theresa’s Flower’s’ by James O’Halloran and ‘Mountain Stream County Wicklow’ by Fergus O’Ryan, will also be raffled off for charity on the opening night of the exhibition.

“The proceeds from the raffle will be split between the homeless charity Focus Ireland and the Cork-based H.A.R.T. animal rescue team. We are hoping that people coming along to the exhibition will enter the raffle and help support these two very worthy causes,” said Mr Dalton.

Tickets for the raffle can be purchased in advance from Karen on 087 696 7980, Margaret on 086 696 2577 or Colman (during office hours) on 022 21650 and various outlets in Mallow.