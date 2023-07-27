Mallow Credit Union celebrates 60 years serving the local community

Marion and Joseph Lawlor, Joan and John McDonnell, Jerry and Geraldine Mullally, Tadhg and Fran Curtis, Monsignor Anthony O’Brien and Jerry O’Callaghan pictured at the Mallow Credit Union 60th Anniversary celebration in the Hibernian Hotel.

Helen Buckley, who was the very first member of Buttevant Credit Union, pictured with her daughter Tina Ring at the Mallow Credit Union 60th Anniversary celebration in the Hibernian Hotel.

For six decades, they have provided community-focussed financial services and guidance to their members. The credit union has grown from a small group of committed individuals who believed in a grass-roots, locally-led financial service provider to a thriving institution with over 29,500 members.

The credit union has seen enormous growth following a merger with Buttevant, Dromcollogher and Millstreet Credit Unions in 2016 and the extension into Charleville into 2017 to facilitate the restoration of credit union services there.

A local team of 54 staff now work across the branch network. Throughout the years, they have remained true to their values of co-operation, fairness and responsibility. They are committed to providing affordable loans, competitive current accounts with debit cards, online services, secure savings, and financial education to all their members.

Tomás O’Neill, Mallow Credit Union CEO, believes “our longevity is a testament to the trust and loyalty we’ve received from our members and the community. And at a time when other financial service providers are leaving our towns and villages, support from our members ensures that we will remain there to provide the same great face-to-face services our members are used to, as well as all the digital conveniences people expect.”

All six branches of Mallow CU celebrated the milestone on Friday 21st July, with C103’s Nick Richards and Ken Perrott presenting live from the main Mallow branch. A draw for all active members was held and the rain stayed away long enough for the credit union to treat members, young and old, to a ’99.

A special mass was celebrated for the deceased members and staff of Mallow Credit Union in St. Mary’s Mallow.

Ann Van der Molen, chair of the Mallow CU Board, added: “It is a great honour to be involved in the celebration of Mallow Credit Union’s 60th anniversary. The credit union has been able to provide a great service to the community due to the continued support it has received from all the members, staff and volunteers throughout the years. We thank them all and look forward to many more years of service ahead.”

Mallow Credit Union offers a full range of financial services, including current account, debit Mastercard with Google & Apple Pay, a Mallow CU banking app as well as competitive loans processed in-house and a secure place to save. Visit www.mallowcu.ie.