Mallow councillor Gearóid Murphy describes constituency redraw as ‘catastrophic’ for north Cork town

It would be catastrophic for Mallow not have a TD, according to Cllr Gearóid Murphy.

THE proposed constituency boundary redraw which will transfer Mallow’s electoral divisions from Cork East to Cork North Central is a catastrophic result for the town, Cllr Gearóid Murphy of Fianna Fail has said.

While Mallow has been part of Cork East for decades, Cllr Murphy had suggested it be transferred to a new Cork North constituency which would also include Fermoy, Mitchelstown, Charleville and stretch south to near Millstreet in his submission to the Electoral Commission in the consultation period prior to the publication of the report on Wednesday.

However the Electoral Commission opted for continuity over radical changes as implementing Cllr Murphy’s suggestion would have entailed.

Yet they did redraw the constituencies in a way which the councillor - and a possible Dáil candidate himself in the future - feels will have a huge negative impact on the town.

As well as losing Mallow’s two urban electoral divisions to Cork North Central, Cork East electoral divisions such as Buttevant, Doneraile, Ballyclough and NewTwoPotHouse will be transferred to Cork North West.

Which leaves Mallow at the tail end of a narrow political peninsula jutting out from the city more or less along the N20 route.

“It’s bad news for Mallow and for any candidate running out of Mallow,” said Cllr Murphy.

“It’s now even more cut off than it was before. A candidate running in Mallow can’t canvas to the north, to the east or to the west - they can only canvas in one direction.”

According to Cllr Murphy, the main consideration in the deliberations of the Electoral Commission appears to have been the realignment of the Cork North Central and South Central constituencies along the route of the River Lee (except for the inclusion of Ballincollig in Cork North Central).

“The redraw shows plenty of regard to physical and social geography of Cork City, very little to physical and social geography of Cork county,” he said.

The county’s been forgotten about, Mallow certainly has been forgotten about.

“If we don’t have a TD based around town or in the hinterland, it’s catastrophic for Mallow.

“No slight to any Cork North Central TD or future TD.

“It’s just that a town like Mallow needs to be properly represented regardless of who is elected.

“The town needs a TD with skin in the game with relation to issues like Mallow Relief Road.”

Locals in have been massively disappointed over the failure to progress the much needed relief road at pace

“This constituency redraw we hoped would address Mallow’s separation from its hinterland,” said Cllr Murphy.

“They have somehow managed to make it worse.”