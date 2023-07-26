Mallow Castle to host return of ‘Together in Well-being’ event

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Frank O'Flynn along with local councillors; Sharon Cregg, President of Mallow Chamber of Commerce; Martin Ryan, HSE Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare; Valerie Murphy, CEO of Avondhu Blackwater Partnership; Mary Taffin from AIB (North Cork branches ); Ins. Kay O'Donoghue and Garda colleagues; Niall O'Callaghan, Healthy Ireland, Cork County Council; Lorraine Hogan, Social Inclusion, Cork County Council; Stef McSherry, Kinderama and members of Cloyne Diocesesan Youth Services. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is proud to announce that the hugely successful ‘Together at the Castle’ mental health and wellbeing event returns to Mallow Castle on Sunday, September 10 from 1-5pm.

The free community event is open to all and sees Cork Kerry Community Healthcare continue its partnership with Mallow Chamber of Commerce, Cork County Council, Avondhu Blackwater Partnership, AIB, See Change and SHINE.

Together at the Castle will feature an array of entertainment, recreational activities, workshops and informational spaces provided by up to 50 local community groups and organisations.

The event aims to foster a sense of community and raise awareness about the support services available for mental health and wellbeing.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn, emphasised the significance of Together at the Castle: “Cork County Council is proud to support this important event which highlights the diverse range of wellbeing supports that are available and promotes positive mental health. We extend our sincere thanks to HSE Community Healthcare and Mallow Chamber for partnering with us to bring this wonderful event to North Cork.

“In addition to providing vital information on services, the event will unite the community for a day of entertainment and fun in the magnificent setting of Mallow Castle. Let us come together to recognise the importance of everyone’s mental and physical wellbeing. By removing the stigma around mental health through initiatives such as the Green Ribbon campaign, we can create an environment where individuals feel safe and supported to seek help.”

Sharon Cregg, President of Mallow Chamber of Commerce, said:

“I am thrilled to bring this event again to Mallow this year. Our primary focus is to create awareness and highlight mental health supports, information and education for people from all walks of life.

“It will be a day filled with fun activities, workshops and entertainment for the whole family. We sincerely appreciate the presence of all those who will be attending, sharing details about the available supports and resources.

“I urge the local community to join us and embrace the spirit of Together at the Castle.”

Martin Ryan, HSE Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, expressed his delight in collaborating with Mallow Chamber of Commerce and Cork County Council for this community event.

“Over the past few months, we have worked collectively to ensure that this event offers a practical and positive approach to mental health and wellbeing in the local community. With the participation of up to 50 services, attendees will find something useful to engage with, or gain insight into seeking help.

“Our goal is to promote hope and recovery within our communities and remind people of the immense benefits of maintaining physical and mental wellbeing. Numerous supports are available to help us achieve that goal.”

Valerie Murphy, CEO of Avondhu Blackwater Partnership said she was delighted to be involved with Together at the Castle this year.

“We in Avondhu Blackwater Partnership work closely with all stakeholders, statutory and voluntary, in promoting positive mental health and wellbeing. We work with many people throughout the North Cork region and provide supports through our Social Inclusion Community Activation Programme. We look forward to continuing this collaboration in Mallow Castle in September.”

Mary Taffin from AIB (North Cork branches Mallow, Fermoy, Charleville, Kanturk, Mitchelstown and Millstreet) said:

“At AIB, we are delighted to be able to support and bring awareness of mental health to the wider community. Together at the Castle will bring all the community together through this family event and is very worthy of the support of AIB and the local staff of North Cork.”

The Together at the Castle event aligns with See Change’s national annual mental health awareness campaign, the Green Ribbon campaign, which runs throughout the month of September. See Change, a programme dedicated to ending mental health stigma and discrimination in Ireland, will celebrate the 11th anniversary of the Green Ribbon campaign this year.