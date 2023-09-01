Mallow based TD Seán Sherlock mulls whether he has a future in politics following Cork North Central shock

Deputy Sean Sherlock has championed many local causes, including securing Mallow as a station with LEAP Card access. Now he faces a leap into the unknown.

“The decision is not whether I run in Cork East or Cork North Central,” said Seán Sherlock on Friday, as he contemplated the impact of the Electoral Commission proposal to move Mallow from Cork East where it has been for decades to Cork North Central. “The decision is whether you run at all or run in Cork North Central.”

Speaking to Patricia Messinger, presenter of C103’s Cork Today show, Deputy Sherlock, who was elected in 2007 when his father, the late Joe Sherlock, stepped down, said he needed time to consider all his options in light of what he termed a ‘seismic shift in the political landscape’.

Between Seán and Joe Sherlock, there’s almost six decades of representation in the Mallow area in his family. So the publication of the Electoral Commission proposals on Wednesday and their implications for the ‘family business’ have given him a great deal to consider, not least the challenge which would lie ahead if he does run in Cork North Central.

"I’m not morose about these things and I’m not playing the Béal Bocht because that’s not the type of character I’d be – but what I’m trying to grapple with at the moment is whether or not there’s a future for me in politics and I’ll be very honest with people about that.

"The loss of the Buttevants, the Donerailes, the Mitchelstowns, quite frankly it feels like the years and years of work that you’ve put in, through my later father, through myself, is just literally gone in one fell swoop.

"And I could never run in a constituency that I don’t live in, I live in the town of Mallow, my family home, my family, is in Mallow.

"I would have to stay with Mallow no matter what – there is that sense of loss of the Cork East part of the constituency.”

While he says that the decision he faces is huge in personal terms, he also sees that the challenges he faces now are not as daunting as those faced by others on a daily basis.

"I have to put things into perspective, perspective is that there are so many people out there who have to grapple with far more challenges than I have to grapple with.”

But there’s no hint that he would have been considering path taken by many other TDs prior to the announcement this week.

"Oh God no, the fire was in the belly and the fire is still in the belly to keep going,” he said in response to a question from Patricia Messinger.

"What I have to grapple with, I have a young family, you literally have to start out again in a whole new territory where you’re trying to form relationships, build up a body of work in a short of time.

“And that challenge is a massive undertaking.

“The human element of that is having to be out all hours of the day, every waking moment, to try and do that.

"I have to consult with my colleagues, I have to do further consultation with my family because family is the biggest component of this.

"I have to talk with my colleague, Councillor John Maher, who was the candidate for the Labour Party in Cork North Central at the last election.

"Myself and John have spoken twice in the last day or so, we have to sit down, we have to tease out matters as well.

“We have to look at it, we have to give it a bit of time.”

As this week’s announcement was expected for a while, and radical changes as proposed for Mallow were always a possibility even if a remote possibility, he was asked had he given any thought to a life after politics should things go against him as they appear to have.

“I haven’t thought what I’d do if I’d leave politics – the only thought on my mind after I finish this call is that I have to collect the little fellow from preschool and then I have an afternoon of work ahead of me in terms of representing the people.

"Quite honestly I haven’t thought beyond that and I’ve a load of people to get back to today.

"My office continues to be open, we continue to work on behalf of the people, no matter who comes to us, we will always try to help people regardless of constituencies but what I’m saying is there’s just a little time to be taken to consider all of the options.

"We’ve a long way to go before any decision is made and I’m very grateful still for the opportunity to continue to represent people.

"I’m so grateful for that opportunity and we just have to take a little bit of time, that’s all, to consider matters.”