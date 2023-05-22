Mallow Arts Fest concert tickets set to sell out fast

Action from the girls Give It A Try session at St. Joseph's Road last weekend.

Mallow Arts Festival was launched in a blaze of glory last year by the Cork based 'Inferno' fire show

Mallow Arts Festival chairperson Tadhg Curtis has appealed to regular supporters of the festival’s concerts to purchase their tickets a little earlier this year

“The pattern of sales for both the Frank and Walters concert and the Jack O’Rourke concert since they went on sale on Eventbrite .ie two weeks ago indicate that both concerts will be sell-outs,” Tadhg said. “We have many loyal supporters who have supported all of our concerts down through the years but they often leave it until the last week or two to purchase their tickets. I am concerned that if they do that this year then they may miss out as it is likely that both concerts will sell out well before the 28th and 29th of July.”

The concerts will be among the highlights of the festival which takes place between Wednesday July 26 and Sunday July 30 this year.

Summer Faith Camp

The St Aloysius Faith Camp is busy planning their camp for 2023.

The Summer Faith Camp is for Boys and Girls (5-14 yrs). It is a summer camp with a twist! It is an opportunity for young people to develop confidence and character, and to know and experience the love of God through Sports, Arts and Crafts, Music, Dance, Drama, Prayer & Catechesis.

Cost of the camp is €50 for the first child and €30 per additional child from the same family! All this will be happening in Mallow Community Youth Centre from Monday July 3 to Thursday July 6 2023 from 9.30am to 3pm.

For further information contact Bernadette, Mallow Parish Youth Ministry on 086 803 1126. A great week’s fun guaranteed.

St Aloysius Faith Camp are also looking for volunteers to help during the week. If you are interested, please contact Bernadette on 086 803 1126.

Give It A Try

New girls continue to join the Girls rugby “Give It A Try” programme on Saturdays at the Mallow Rugby Club on St. Joseph’s Road.

The Mallow Rugby Club’s GIRLS G.I.A.T. programme is for girls (aged 6 to 14). Sessions are on Saturdays at 11 am and for more information contact Neil at 087 655 1126 or neil_sexton@hotmail.com

Friends Of Mallow Hospital

The Friends of Mallow Hospital held their Annual General Meeting recently.

The Chairman, Ger Falvey, welcomed everyone to the meeting and thanked them all for their efforts during the year.

After the various reports were read the election of officers took place: President-Maureen Buckley, Vice President-

Lil Cunningham, Chairman-Ger Falvey, Vice Chairman-Michael O’Callaghan, Hon Sec- Noel O’Connor, Ass Sec- John Naughan, Hon Treasurer- Noel O’Connor, Ass Treasurers- Tim Ring/Donal Cashman, P.R.O.-Donal Cashman, Ass P.R.O.-Patsy O’Gorman; Committee members-Dr John Kiely.and Dr Daniel Smyth.

Grow Mental Health

The Mallow group of Grow Mental Health are having a street collection on Friday, June 2.

The group very much need Volunteer Collectors on the day. If you have two hours to volunteer on that day please contact Noreen on 086 172 6004.

Grow is a 12 Step Support Group for people coping with depression, anxiety stress or any emotional issue in their lives. The meetings are totally confidential, anonymous, small in numbers, relaxed, friendly, supportive and free to attend. If you feel you could do with a little support in your life at the moment come along to Le Cheile Family Resource Centre on Monday night at 7.30pm. where you will be most welcomed.

For more information please contact Noreen on 086 172 6004 or log onto the website www.grow.ie.

Mallow Adult Learning Centre

Do you need help with reading, writing, spelling or numeracy or do you know someone that needs help. If so MALC can help. In confidence please ring 022 42642 at Top Floor, Mallow Parish Centre. The office hours are Monday to Thursday 9.30am to 1.30pm and 9am to 12.30pm on Friday.

Obituary

Aidan Power R.I.P.

The death took place on Saturday, May 13 of Aidan Power at his home in Knocknacarra in Galway.

Formerly of Cork Road in Mallow, Aidan is predeceased by his father Con (Bordens) and survived by his wife Cathriona, son Thomas, daughters Ciara and Fiona, mother Ita, brother Denis, sisters Mary, Anna and Pauline, relations and a wide circle of friends. Requiem Mass was celebrated on today Thursday, May 18 at 12 noon followed by cremation service at Shannon Crematorium at 3pm.

We send our deepest sympathy to the Power family in Galway and Mallow.