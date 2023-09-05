Macroom’s Food Fest to serve up tasty menu

Gourmet coffee, fancy cocktails and the best of local produce to feature as festival returns in weeks

Mexican burritos and a wide range of other food produce will be on the menu at the Macroom Food Festival.

WHILE Macroom ireturn last year after the pandemic, this year the festival is back to a three day event with plenty to tickle the taste-buds for a full weekend.

The festival gets underway on Friday, September 22, with a theatrical opening at the Castle Hotel as the first event is a production, Gombean, from Hawks Theatre Co, a one woman show by Niamh McGrath who plays multiple characters with the story of a new coffee van venture.

As the festival opens on the same evening as Culture Night 2023, the entertainment doesn’t there as it’s followed by a book reading by local author Madeline D’Arcy, reading from her award winning “Liberty Terrace”, with music by local group Pizzaz Violin.

The Castle Hotel readings will also feature a tasting of local food produce to round off a very tasty menu for the evening.

Earlier, at Macroom GAA Hall, the former Ireland rugby international Jonny Holland will give a talk on nutrition for sport.

Saturday’s cup is brimming with fine fare, starting with some caffeine fuelled fun at the Fzin’s Coffee Workshop, if coffee is your morning kick start, or it’s more a lunchtime latte then this is for you. G

Geraldine Galvin, a member of the festival’s organising committee, suggested to bring the kids as, on a caffeine high, you’ll be ready for the Kids Zone.

Macroom’s status as a multi-cultural mecca, thanks to the positive contribution of many who are in the town’s two direct provision centres, the River Park Hotel and the former Penn State Hotel in the Square, will be underlined with a food tasting of the cuisines of several countries in a marquee in the Town Square. The event, supported by SECAD, will also include a parade led by Shamrock Bhangra, the country’s most exciting ethnic dance group.

This will be followed by a cocktail making workshop in Granville’s Bar and Restaurant. You can get expert instruction how to get from Macroom to Margarita-ville at this event.

Over 50 craft and food producers are signed up to participate in the Craft Market in the Town Square and the advice is be prepared to hear some great stories from the craft producers and there will also be an opportunity to taste many different food products.

Local students can participate in the Danone Schools’ Cook Off and the music will be provided by Aghinagh Comhaltas and the Band of the Southern Command.

A feast for all tastes is the only way to describe the festival. The full information about the festival is at www.macroomfoodfestival.ie