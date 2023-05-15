Macroom’s Briery Gap: Search is on to find an artistic director

The computer generated vision for the Briery Gap Theatre and Library in Macroom.

THE Briery Gap Cultural Centre, as we will come to know it, or Cultúrlann ‘An Briery Gap’ as I would like to call it, is nearing completion and this week sees another significant step towards the transformation/regeneration of Macroom’s culture-scape.

An advertisement has appeared online and in other media seeking an artistic director for the Cultúrlann when it opens, as stated in the ad, in the second quarter of 2024.

“It includes a 217 seat Theatre and Cinema facility incorporated with the town’s public library,” the ad states.

“As a shared facility it is the agreed aim of the Board and Council that the managements of both the Cultural Centre and Library will work closely together to optimise cooperation, use of facilities, and opportunities for creative community engagement.

“For the right candidate this is an exciting and exceptional opportunity to be at the forefront of shaping the future of the artistic and cultural activity in the Lee Valley area.

“It is expected that the artistic director will engage with voluntary and professional arts organisations in County Cork and further afield, to build the centre’s artistic and cultural programme, networks and resources.”

The salary range for the position is pitched between €50,000 and €55,000 and there’s also an opportunity for ‘results based incentives’ and a budget for travel expenses will be agreed with the Board.

Those who are interested in the position can find further details about it online by searching for ‘Briery Gap Artistic Director’.

The closing date for applications is May 31 next.

So the race is on.

In the meantime, I would like to make the case for the Briery Gap to be described as a ‘Cultúrlann’ from the beginning as this would be a nod to Macroom’s own links to the Gaeltacht as well as its status as a Gaeltacht Service Town.

Cultúrlann is also much less of a moutful than ‘Cultural Centre’ and, seeing as Newmarket and Belfast have one, why not Macroom which is closer to the traditional Gaeltacht than either.

So let’s hear it for Cultúrlann ‘An Briery Gap’ and the best of luck to the Artistic Director!