Macroom tour will focus on shop fronts and signage

MEMBERS of the public are being invited to register to participate in a free tour of Macroom’s architectural heritage, which will focus on the town’s traditional shop fronts and signage.

The event, to take place on Monday, August 14, will be launched by Macroom MDC Chairman Cllr Ted Lucey and will be guided by Cork County Council senior architect Raymond Higgins. It will also feature a talk by Flor Hurley, an archaeologist with the Southgate Association.

Chris Southgate will then take participants on a walking tour of the town. You can register by emailing macroommd@corkcoco.ie or by calling (026) 41545.