Macroom students celebrate the ‘last day of the happiest days of their lives’

The Leaving Certificate class of 2023 at St Mary's Secondary School had a hectic last day at the school - that is before their exams begin next Wednesday - and the events included a pupils versus teachers basketball game.

Nadia Sliwa, Aine Sheehan, Marissa Duarte, Emma Murphy and Kate of Sullivan, some of the classmates at St. Mary's Secondary School get together for their graduation night in the Macroom school last wek.

THE girls of St Mary’s Secondary School on Tuesday of last week spent their last school day where they had spent six happy years of what we’re told are the happiest of our lives. And going by that last day, they must have been.

It calls to my mind my time in Coláiste Íosagáin in Baile Mhúirne, an academy of educational excellence since closed, and, now looking back, those days were happy, happy days.. It’s only that they seemed less so at the time.

The last day of the girls of St Mary’s was fun packed with dodgeball games, ice-cream and a fine Irish fry at breakfast to fuel them up for the day. (I don’t think we got that when I left Coláiste Íosagáin!).

After a hectic day, there was an evening Mass followed by a reception with cake and refreshments, speeches and presentations. Head girl Sadhb Bourke wrote a song to celebrate her class and her time at the school - fair play to her.

While we often hear of schooldays being the happiest days of our lives, and they may very well have been, here’s to many more happy days for the girls of St. Mary’s as they go forth to bring their undoubted talent and good character into the world.