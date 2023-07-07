Macroom prepares to welcome another mural

The mural which is proposed to go on the wall at the junction in Massytown - or Masseytown if you wish.

HAVING spent many years living and working in Belfast, I’m well used to seeing colourful murals adorning the walls of buildings and other structures on my daily walkabouts.

Contrary to popular belief, those murals were far from focused on the paramilitary conflict as they covered many topics such as the oppression of Palestinians and the freedom of Nelson Mandela.

So the news that strolls around the streets of Macroom are to be further enhanced and entranced by a new mural which is to be painted on the wall of a building at the junction in Massytown (or Masseytown if that’s your preference).

There are several fine murals already around Macroom - including one of Caoineadh Art Uí Laoghaire on the walls of the Sulán Further Education Centre on New Street and one of Rory Gallagher on the other side of town.

These murals recalling the rich history and heritage of Macroom are great additions to the town and the mural painters, Cormac Shiels and Denis O’Leary are to be complimented on the high quality of their work and their sponsors, those who fund the murals, should also get some plaudits.

An interesting proposal going through Macroom Municipal District Council at present comes from Cllr Gobnait Moynihan who has suggested that a QR code would be added to the murals so visitors to the town, unfamiliar perhaps with its rich history, would get a full explanation as to the context of the work.

This work is ongoing at present.