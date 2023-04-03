Macroom N22 bypass bridge spans win major infrastructure award

PRE-cast concrete spans constructed for bridges which are now in use on the N22 bypass of Macroom have won a major award for the Offaly based company which designed and built them.

The 50m spans for the bridges over the Lainey and Sullane rivers near Macroom won the top prize in the infrastructure catergory at the Irish Concrete Awards at an event which took place last week. The components for the bridges for the €300m bypass, the first part of which opened just before Christmas.

The spans which were designed and manufactured by Banagher Precast Concrete Limited in 2020/21 were delivered in February two years ago after being transported from County Offaly to Macroom.

According to the judges who decided the outcome of the competition, the spans were ‘pushing the boundaries in the use of prestress concrete’.

“The W19 beams of the Laney and Sullane River Bridges are the longest in Ireland and the UK for both single and two span prestressed bridge beam structures at 50m and 98m respectively.

“Both these achievements are fine feats of engineering design and construction, while pushing the boundaries in the use of prestress concrete.”

In total, the Offaly firm designed and manufacturedprecast bridge beams for 23 structures for the Macroom bypass project, along with other precast work such as culverts.

In February 2021 the last of the 14 W19 beams, each measuring 48.75 metres were lifted into place onthe Sullane River bridge.

The Banagher Precast Concrete ‘W’ beam was designed by the company’s chief engineer, Eamon Stack, as a more efficient solution for long spans. According to Caroline Cavanagh, Banagher Precast Concrete’s Marketing and Bid Manager: “We are very proud of our work on this project. We always said that we could make a 50-metre beam, but up to now we’ve never had a client brave enough to do it!”

The lifting and transportation of the seven longest beams by truck required slow, Garda-escorted, overnight journeys from Banagher to Macroom.

One of the toughest challenges was getting through Birr in County Offaly, due to a notorious pinch point in the town.

“Transported by our expert local transport partners, Whitten Road Haulage, the beams left Banagher late each evening in order to minimise disruption to other road users and to the local communities,” said Caroline.

“The beams travelled to Birr and, due to their length, they had to be reversed into the mart car park in Birr and then driven out to Loughnane’s sand pit, turned out there, and brought back through Birr.

“They were then parked up between Roscrea and Borris-in-Ossory overnight, and it took eight hours to get them down to Macroom the following day.”

The second-largest set of prestressed concrete bridge beams ever made in Ireland or the UK also made their way to Macroom to be used in the structural components for the bypass.