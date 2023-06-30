Macroom Music Festival fans already looking forward to 2024 edition following debut

FOLLOWING what was by all accounts an extremely successful inaugural Macroom Music Festival at the weekend, thoughts are already turning to the 2024 edition. The Music Trail in the pubs on Friday night drew crowds to the local bars while families turned up in their droves to the Fun Day in the Town Park on Sunday afternoon. But the highlight of the weekend was the Town Square concert on Saturday night, 45 years to the day since Rory Gallagher blew the cobwebs off Macroom and the surrounding hinterland with his performance at the Macroom Mountain Dew Festival. We could hear that one in Cúil Aodha! The concert held in the town’s square on Saturday evening was the highlight. The weather was drizzly up to 5.30pm when the gates opened, after that the skies cleared and rain stayed away for the rest of the night making for a very pleasant atmosphere, and there were no poncho sales! The different acts proved to be real show-stoppers with fine performances from Sarah Hickey, Mundy in his trademark cowboy hat, the Rip Tide Movement and, last of all, after all, the Frank and Walters. Their hit ‘After All’, which was given a new lease of life in The Young Offenders series, got the crowd singing in harmony - perhaps they will get a gig the next time the band goes to Glastonbury! Macroom Music Fest 2023 would not have happened but for the foresight of some of the Lee Valley Board members led by Killian Lynch who believed this was all possible, putting their shoulders to the wheel to get the job done. The support received from the businesses and residents of the town centre was much appreciated in allowing the concert to take place in the square. Gratitude also goes to the sponsors of the festival - Macroom Municipal District Council, IRD Duhallow and Heineken. Volunteers from the local businesses who helped out, Martin Coughlan and the Tidy Towns crew and the Macroom Lions Club who organised the Fun Day in the Town Park. So the focus now turns to 2024 and who will feature on the stage in Macroom Town Square. It’s an event to mark in your diary!