Macroom Music Fest set to rekindle memories of Mountain Dew and the late, great Rory Gallagher

Top Irish acts to play festival as Macroom gears up to celebrate the post-bypass era

Riptide Movement will be one of the headline acts set to play Macroom Music Fest on Saturday, June 24.

THE spirit of Macroom’s famous Mountain Dew Festival will be revived through a new one-day musical extravaganza taking place in the Town Square on Saturday, June 24.

Macroom Music Fest will echo the very first open-air music festival in Ireland, which ran from 1976 to 1982, bringing a host of top names to Macroom – including the late, great and much-lamented Rory Gallagher.

The event, the first on this scale to take place in the mid-Cork town since the opening of the new bypass, will feature a trio of top Irish headline acts – the Frank and Walters, Riptide Movement and Mundy

One of the most recognisable acts to have emerged from the vibrant Cork music scene, the ‘Franks’ have enjoyed huge domestic and internationals success over a career spanning more than three-decades.

Comprised of Paul Linehan (lead vocal & bass), Ashley Keating (drums) Rory Murphy (lead guitar) & Cian Corbett keyboards), the band are renowned for their energetic and quirky live shows, with audience participation a key ingredient.

Fans can expect more of the same in Macroom, to a backdrop of classic tracks from their impressive back catalogue including ‘Colours’ ‘This is Not a Song’ and the anthemic ‘After All’ to name just a few.

Mundy began his career on the energetic Dublin busking scene before singles ‘Gin & Tonic Sky’ and ‘Life’s a Cinch’ became hits for the Offaly musician. After signing to Sony, Mundy was catapulted into the spotlight when ‘To You I Bestow’ off his debut album Jelly Legs was featured on Baz Luhrmann’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’.

Since then, he has gone on to release a further eight albums and has toured extensively with artists such as Neil Young, REM, Oasis, Emmylou Harris and The Pogues.

Formed in 2006 by songwriter and vocalist Malachy Tuohy, guitarist John Dalton, bassist and harmonica player Gerry McGarry and drummer Gar Byrne, Riptide Movement are a gold selling, Choice nominated old-style tock band.

They have five studio albums to their name and a string of hit songs including ‘All Works Out’, ‘You & I’, ‘Changeling’ and ‘Something Special’.

Macroom Music Fest organiser Killian Lynch said the event is the first to take advantage of the freedom from traffic that the new bypass has given the town.

“Macroom is ready to take in a breath of fresh air and invites visitors and music lovers back to the town. While The first Mountain Dew Festival was held in the castle grounds Macroom Music Fest will proudly return to the gates of the Castle in the Square in Macroom town,” said Killian.

“The people of Macroom got their town back the bypass opened and an opportunity to showcase it to its full potential and this is just one of the things we are doing. This concert is just the start and will be one of many to follow,” he pledged.

Tickets €34.50 plus booking fee available from www.macroommusicfest.ie.