Macroom Matters: Flag celebrations at St. Mary’s Secondary School

The Green Committee of St. Mary’s Secondary School have sent a note to inform readers of The Corkman that the school has received yet another environmental accolade. “We were notified that we have received our second Green Schools Flag as a school,” they write in an informative article. “This flag is the Water Flag! “We were sent an email regarding this over the Easter holidays and this was cemented when we were visited by a member of the Green Schools, David, regarding the Flag. As a school body, we have worked very hard towards this and are overjoyed to have received it. “Four members of our Green Schools Committee will be attending the awards ceremony later this month. As a committee we want to thank all those who have supported us throughout this journey, from our principal and vice-principal who have been so accommodative and encouraging of all of our ideas, to our caretaker, Timmy, and all the other staff and students in the school who have been so supportive. “We are really looking forward to continuing in the Green Schools Programme and will be working on the Travel Flag in the upcoming school year,” they said.