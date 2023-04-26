MACROOM MATTERS: Creed to step back as Joe Biden runs again

THE announcement from Michael Creed that he intends to sit out the next election came on the same day that US President Joe Biden announced he would run for a second term as the incumbent of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

I mention that so that we can all say with certainty – if Joe Biden is re-elected and is standing on the steps of the Capitol – what happened on the day he announced his intention to run again.

Given that the Creed family - the late Donal and now Michael - have been servants of the town and the hinterland community for almost 60 years, it’s worth bearing in mind because, notwithstanding who may emerge as a candidate for the vacancy, it’s the end of an era without a doubt.

Michael has been a TD in Cork North West since 1989, with one gap when he lost his seat to fellow FG candidate, Gerard Murphy, in 2002 and before that he was a Town Councillor since 1985. A career spanning 40 years.

That’s some service for one man to give to a community and there’s no doubt that the constituency is better for his service, and that of his father.

Gratitude is something no politician ever expects while he or she is in office as people are fickle and the person who gives you a Number 1 vote in one election might not give you any preference in the next but the continued career of Michael, and his many re-elections over those years, will be something which will be rare indeed in years to come.

The Cork North West constituency could be no more come the next election given constituency boundary changes are in the offing with a Boundaries Commission report expected to be issued in August.

One of the possibilities being mooted among habitués of the political back rooms is that Macroom and the surrounding hinterland could become part of a larger Cork South constituency, an area which could have four TDs instead of the current three in Cork South West.

That could leave Macroom, which is currently a base for two TDs, Michael Creed and Aindrias the Moynihan, without any representation in the Dáil.

If Cork South, if it should be so named, comes to pass, there would be one hell of a political dogfight between exiles from Cork North West who would be trying to find a political home in the southern part of the county where there’s three sitting TDs, one of whom is Social Democrat party leader Holly Cairns, who would be very loathe to part with their seats without a considerable battle.

That’s not to discount any other possible challengers from the southern part of the county who may challenge for the seats of the incumbents.

Sinn Féin has yet to nominate a candidate to fill the vacancy left by the decision of Liadh Ní Riada not to contest the next election for the party.

The former MEP became the second female candidate nominated by the party to contest Cork North West to step back from the role. Surely, if Sinn Féin aspires to be in Government, it will have to have a viable candidate to stand in what would probably have been one of the most republican constituencies in the country given the history of sites like Kilmichael, Cúl na Cathrach and too many more to mention!

In the meantime, míle buíochas Michael!