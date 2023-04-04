Macroom live music festival reborn ‘after all’ those years

It’s not the Mountain Dew Festival but it could be called the Bypass Extravaganza. Macroom’s first open air music festival since the halctyon days of the Mountain Dew , as you will have read on Page 13, takes place on Saturday, June 24.

Featuring Mundy, the Riptide Movement and the Frank & Walters, it looks set to be a night to remember in the Town Square which will be closed off for the evening, I’ve been informed. Tickets will cost €37.50.

The lineup is impressive for the likes of myself but I do wonder whether or not the promoters, the Lee Valley Enterprise Board, should have added an act which would have reflected the town’s position as the gateway for the Múscraí Gaeltacht.

Read more Macroom Music Fest set to rekindle memories of Mountain Dew and the late, great Rory Gallagher

This region is a hotbed of the best of traditional music and this should be reflected in the festival lineup. It would also be a nod to Rory O’Gallagher whose Gaeltacht Mhúscraí links are well documented, his mother being a native of Baile Mhúirne.

I am told, however, that this coming festival is the first edition of what’s hoped to be an annual event. I was also told that while reviving the ‘Mountain Dew’ name was considered but it was decided that this is a new era for Macroom and it was time to put the town front and centre.

The name is in keeping with the town’s other extravaganza, Macroom Food Fest which, to be fair, has always been proud of its links to Gaeltacht Mhúscraí.

What’s really important, however, is not the programme but that this festival is going ahead and that, we hope, it will be the first of many. Also this is clearly the result of local businesses and people grabbing the opportunity of the bypass and moving forward. Go n-éirí leis!