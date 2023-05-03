Macroom is pilot town for decarbonising campaign

Thanks to the bypass, traffic jams in Macroom are confined to occasions such as the St. Patrick's Day Parade - but will this have a positive impact on carbon emissions in the town?

The bypass has removed much of the heavy traffic from Macroom Town Centre.

Macroom in mid Cork is the town chosen by Cork County Council to lead the way in the effort to reduce carbon emissions following its selection to be the local authority’s decarbonisation zone (DZ).

The town received this designation based on its social, economic and environmental characteristics. Its population is estimated at 3,961 (2016 Census) and the land area covered is approximately 3 km2. It intersects with 19 smaller areas under two electoral divisions.

The approach of the council to the Macroom DZ has been two pronged with a top down approach to get an overview of the magnitude of carbon emissions within the region which is followed by a ‘bottom-up’ assessment approach, which allows for the mapping of data and information within the area.

According to a baseline study of 2018 data, Macroom’s population of 3,961 translates into a population density of approximately 1,200 per km2 - a statistic which is significantly higher than the national average of 72 per km2.

Total carbon emissions for 2018 in the Macroom DZ equate to 33,966 tonnes of Carbon Dioxide emissions (tCO2e). This equals 8.58 tC02e per person.

The results show that carbon emissions within the Macroom DZ are almost evenly split between the residential, transport and commercial and public sector with the waste sector accounting for 2% of total carbon emissions.

While the residential sector comprises of 32% of the total emissions, approximately 10,869 tCO2e. Within the Macroom DZ area, there are a range of fuel types used within the central heating of properties. Oil is the most prominent fuel source, used by 71% of households.

Coal, electricity, and wood are used by 24% of households, with 4% of households using Natural Gas, LPG, and Peat. Whereas only 1% of households use Renewables.

Using 2016 Census data, commuters leaving and entering the DZ area to attend work, college or school on a daily basis has been explored (Figure 17). It is estimated that the commuter trips leaving and entering the DZ area, contribute to emissions of 2,926 tCO2e and 2,435 tCO2e.

The 65 ‘commercial’ buildings within the DZ area account for 55% of carbon emissions within the Commercial/Public sector while the 582 ‘Other’ buildings account for 35% and the 7 ‘Mixed Use’ buildings account of 10% of carbon emissions.