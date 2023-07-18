Macroom inhabitants breathing fresh air again, as emissions reduction follows N22 bypass opening

The air quality in Macroom has improved significantly since the opening of the first phase of the N22 bypasss in December took heavy traffic out of Macroom town centre.

FOR so long Macroom was infamous for its traffic jams and also for the high levels of Nitrogen Dioxide emissions in the town – but the opening last Decemeber of the first phase of the N22 bypass has led to a significant air quality improvement.

Data underlying the improved atmosphere in the mid Cork town has been published by the Environmental Directorate of Cork County Council and indicates that there has been a 53.8% reduction in Nitrogen Dioxide emissions in just six months.

The news has been described as a ‘breath of fresh air for the town’s inhabitants’ by Cork North West TD Aindrias Moynihan.

"These measurements confirm what many people will have seen and felt around the town since the opening of the Macroom bypass in December last year,” said the Fianna Fáil TD.

"The new road has been a breath of fresh air for the town with an overall 53.8% reduction in NO2 figures recorded since the bypass opened.”

The figures released this week detail the reductions at different points around the town, first in October last year and again after the bypass opened.

With the assistance of the EPA Air Quality Unit, and An Taisce, diffusion tubes were deployed at 7 loca2ons in Macroom to es2mate the level of NO2 in the town for a period prior to and aBer the opening of the bypass. Of the 7 monitoring sites 6 were within the town while the 7th was placed at the Coolcower roundabout on the eastern approach to the town to act as a control site.

The results clearly show that after the bypass opened on December 9, there was a significant reduction in average concentrations of NO2 at all 6 town sites, with a combined average 53.8% reduction in NO2 measurements overall. This outcome has clear air quality benefits for Macroom.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), NO2 and fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5) have a major impact to public health and are a leading cause of heart attacks and stroke. Elevated NO2 is of itself an irritant to the respiratory system, but in addition reacts with atmospheric chemicals to form secondary fine particulate matter (PM2.5 ) or soot. It is estimated that there are approximately 1,300 premature deaths annually in Ireland due to poor air quality caused by fine particulate matter (PM2.5). Such emissions can also significantly compromise the quality of life for people suffering from respiratory conditions such as asthma.

The bypass is to close temporarily in early August as the second phase is readied to be opened on Friday, August 11. The bypass will be closed from Monday, August 7, to facilitate the decommissioning of a temporary roundabout at Carrigaphooka, which had been installed to facilitate the early opening by then Taoiseach, Micheál Martin.