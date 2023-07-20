Macroom food bank offers support during cost of living crisis

A selection of the food donated to Macroom Food Bank which is located in St. Colman's Parochial House at the weekend.

A NOTICE appeared in the Parish Newsletter at the weekend to announce the establishment of a food bank in Macroom.

Volunteers and donations of food are being sought for the facility which will be located at St. Colman’s Parochial House and it will be open, by appointment, on Sunday mornings.

This columnist spoke with Glen, who has taken the initiative on getting things moving on this project.

“It’s about providing a facility should it be needed,” he said.

The idea of the food bank stems from the provision of similar facilities in Drimoleague and Bandon.

Behind it all is a strong feeling that this is the provision of a service for people and families if the need arises rather than a charity. The current cost of living situation could leave families short of essentials at any time and the organisers of this service are anxious to ensure that no-one should feel that they’re a ‘charity case’ if they should need to avail of the service.

People can call 086 3935679 and make an appointment to visit the food bank and they can assured that they will not meet anybody else whom they might know.

The food bank could be a service which anyone could avail of at any time.