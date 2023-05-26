Macroom exhibition to feature iconic photos of Rory Gallagher

The work of the world famous Dutch photographer, Govert de Roos, is to feature in an exhibition to be staged in Macroom Library from Saturday next.

Thanks to fellow Dutchman, Ramon Muntjewerff, now an Irish resident, the collection of photos will feature portraits of Rory Gallagher, who has, as we know, strong Macroom links, as well as photos of Abba, John Lennon and Yoko Ono, David Bowie and Debbie Harry.

The exhibition is timely, given the forthcoming Macroom Music Festival which is now only a few short weeks away, June 23-25. The exhibition runs until July 1.

Apparently Govert is a man after my own heart as he gained entry to an apartment in Amsterdam where John Lennon and Yoko Ono were staying with a hand-made press pass and took some famous photos of the couple while there. He was only fifteen at the time.

There’s a few tales I could tell of gaining entry to events and venues where my press pass was little more than my charm and wit - but these will wait for another day.