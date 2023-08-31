Macroom electoral area among highest in State for adults living with parents

The map shows the electoral areas with the highest percentages of adults living at home with their parents. SOURCE: CSO.

Macroom Electoral Area has one of the highest percentages of adults living at home with their parents in the country.

Macroom electoral area is among the highest in the country for adults living with their parents, the latest release from the Central Statistics Office of the Census 2022 results has shown.

According to the statement issued on Thursday, 16.1% of adults inhabiting in the Macroom Electoral Division were living at home with their parents. The percentage of adults living with their parents in Carrigaline was also high at 15.7%. The overall figure for Cork city and county was 13.57%.

Adults living with their parents across the State has risen by 14pc since 2016 to 522,486. This represents an increase of 63,612 since 2016 and 83,008 since 2011. More than half of all adults living with their parents are working, with 54pc of men and 50pc of women in employment.

CSO findings on the number of adults living at home comes following data released by Eurostat earlier this month showing the number of Irish adults living with their parents had almost doubled in the last decade. Galway city had the lowest proportion of adults living with their parents at 9pc while South Dublin had the highest proportion at 16pc.