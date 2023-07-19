Macroom ‘Cultúrlann’ to announce appointment of new director soon

YOU can’t help but notice the excellent progress being made on the ongoing multi-million euro refurbishment of the Briery Gap, the town’s cultural centre or Cultúrlann, on the town’s Main Street.

I spoke this week with the chairman of the voluntary committee of the centre, Noel O’Driscoll, and he informs me that interviews have been held for the position of the Briery Gap Artistic Director and that an appointment is in process.

An announcement on who the successful candidate for the position might be will be made sometime in August with a view to the person starting in position soon afterwards.

All’s well on that score.

The Briery Gap, I’m told, should be open to the public sometime in the second quarter of next year and that means it should be in place, for instance, for next year’s Music Festival, which was such a success this year.

When all the building work is complete, the fit out inside will begin.

Noel told this column that, along with the exciting plans for the theatre and other spaces in the centre, the County Library Service has exciting plans for the new library which will be moved back to the Briery Gap from its current temporary location.

Every cloud has a silver lining of course and the fire which gutted the old Briery Gap - or Palace Cinema as I knew it - will be a huge asset to the town into the future.

There has been some talk - perhaps too much talk - about the facade of the building but nobody can dispute that the town deserves a first class modern arts and cultural centre - Cultúrlann as I prefer - and that this will play a central role in the future of Macroom.