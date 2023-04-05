Macroom councilllors green light community allocations of €214k

Councillors pay tribute to hard work of local communities

ELECTED members of Macroom Municipal District Council were in a generous mood at Friday’s meeting of the authority as they approved grant allocations totalling more than €214k for local groups from a number of discretionary funds .a

Among the projects for which funding has been sought and granted were applications for support for Christmas lighting, defibrillators, gym equipment, lawn mowers and electronic speed limit signs.

The Council’s Municipal District Officer Marie O’Leary told the councillors who were all present for Friday’s meeting that a total of 91 applications had been received for projects with an estimated cost totalling more than €1.5m and said this was an indication of the popularity of the general municipal allocation (GMA) which encompasses four funds. These are the Community Contract, the Capital Fund, the Amenity Fund and the Members’ Discretionary Fund.

“There’s a huge interest in the funds - our allocation remained the same as last year - €197,253 - but we were also able to allocate some funds due to lapsed grants from previous years - that was €17,304 - so that brings it up to an overall allocation for consideration today of €214,557 - so that’s a considerable amount to be allocated.”

She explained that out of the 91 applications, five were considered ineligible and six were deemed to be duplicates - where one community group would have made multiple allocations , “In the interests of fairness and the number of applications, we contacted those groups and they opted to proceed with one application of their choosing.”

A further six applications that came in for the GMA which were deemed appropriate for the Town Development Fund.

The funds were allocated in the following manner. A total of €32,550 was shared between nine successful applications under the Community Contract. While 17 applications were received under the capital fund a number of those were transferred to the Amenity Fund. In total five applications were allocated a total of €65,000.

A total of 64 applications were received under the Amenity Fund and after some were deemed ineligible and others were moved from other funds to the Amenity Fund as it was considered more appropriate, a total of €94,950 was allocated to 60 applicants.

The councillors also have a small discretionary fund from which they can allocate funds. This was set at €5,000. The councillors were delighted so much funding could be allocated to the many deserving groups in the municipal district and thanked the MDO and her team for their efforts to process the applications and apportion the funding to the different groups.

Amenity Fund 109th Ballinora Scout Group €800 ACR Heritage €500 Aghinagh GAA €7,500 Aubane Social Club €250 Aghabullogue Christmas Lights Group €7,500 Aghabullogue GAA €2,000 Ballinagree Scarecrow Fest €1,000 Ballinora and District Community Assoc. €1,500 Ballinora GAA €2,400 Canovee GAA €1,000 Carriganima Community Committee €1,200 Carriganima Community Devt Group €1,000 Clondrohid Communityu Hall CLG €1,000 Clondrohid Community Recreational Faclities €2,000 Cloughduv Camogie Club €800 Coachford AFC €2,000 Coachford Christmas Lights €1,500 Coiste Forbartha Chill na Martra €200 Coiste Forbartha Chill na Martra €1,000 Cork Film Centre €500 Croí na Laoi Development Society €2,500 Crookstown Karate Club €500 Inniscarra Camogie €2,000 Cumann Peile, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh €2,000 Cumann Peile Chill na Martra €2,000 Donoughmore Community Centre CLG €2,000 Donoughmore GAA €1,000 Inniscarra Community Centre €2,500 Iveleary GAA Club Mill €1,500 Kilmichael Festival/Vintage Club €1,000 Kilmichael GAA Club €2,000 Kilmichael Rovers €1,100 Kilmurry Christmas Lights €1,500 Kilmurry Group Defibrillator €1,200 Kilmurry Historical and Archaelogical Soc. €750 Kilmurry Village Renewal Committee €1200 Lee Valley Rowing Club €3,000 Los Zarcos FC €1,000 Macroom GAA €4,000 Macroom Girl Guides €1,000 Macroom Golf Club €3,000 Macroom History Group €100 Macroom Town Park Trustees €2,000 Meadowlands Residents Association €3,000 Michael Collins Commemoration Cttee. €3,000 Millstreet and District Housing Assoc. CLG €200 Millstreet Mens’ Shed €2,500 Millstreet Pitch and Putt Club €1,000 Millstreet Town Park Committee €1,500 Muskerry Rugby Club €2,000 Naomh Abán CLG, Baile Mhúirne €4,500 Roinn na nÓg, Cill na Martra €2,000 Rylane Amateur Boxing Club €1,000 St/ John’s GAA CLub €2,000 St Vals Ladies Football Club €1,000 Peileadóirí an tSulain, Cúil Aodha €750 The Lawn,Mount Massey €500 The Orchard Residents Association €500 Tiny Feet Fairy Garden €1,000 Macroom Projects Twinning €5,000 Macroom Festival €8,000 Farnanes Works to Picnic Area €2.000 TareltonAmenityWorks €1,500 Cloghroe New Signage €557 Capital Fund Laochra Óg Hurling and Football Club €10,000 Macroom FC €20,000 Millstreet GAA €15,000 Rylane Community Park Association €10,000 The Crann Centre €10,000

Community Contract Ballymakeera Tidy Towns €1,200 Carraigadrohid Killinardrish Tidy Towns €1,200 Coachford Tidy Towns €2,500 Coiste Bailte Slachtmhara, Cúil Aodha €200 Coiste Forbartha Bhéal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh €2,500 Coiste Forbartha Réidh na nDoirí €750 Macroom Tidy Towns €16,000 Millstreet Tidy Towns €7,000 Tidy Towns Cill na Martra €1,200

Town Development Fund Macroom Macroom Festival Lights €20,000 St Patrick’s Day Parade (Macroom) €10,000 Macroom Food Festival €4,000 Floral Displays Macroom €4,000 Macroom Castle Demesne Project €5,000 Macroom Twinning €5,000 Macroom Paint Scheme €5,000 Tourist Promotion of Macroom €5,000

Millstreet Festival Lights Millstreet €8,000 Improvements to Old Fire Station, Millstreet €27,000 Millstreet Paint Scheme €5,000 Members Discretionary Fund €5,000