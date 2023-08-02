Macroom church hosts vows renewal of New York couple returning to scene of baptism of great grandfather

Timothy and Suzanne Hession from NY state in the USA travelled to Ireland to renew their wedding vows in the church in which Timothy's great grandfather, Timothy Crowley, was baptised in 1868. Photograph: James O'Driscoll https://www.jodphotography.ie/

TIMOTHY and Suzanne Hession from New York State renewed the marriage vows at a ceremony in St. Colman’s Church in Macroom, 155 years after Timothy’s great grandfather was baptised in the same church.

The couple, who have been married for 42 years, are bringing their family around Ireland to retrace their roots and decided to include the ceremony in Macroom as they travelled from Kinsale to Dingle on Wednesday.

Timothy’s great grandfather, Timothy Crowley, had been baptised in the St. Colman’s Church in Macroom in 1868 before he eventually emigrated to the US.

“My parents were thrilled to be able to bring the family together to take this special trip,” said Richard Hession, Timothy and Suzanne’s son, as he spoke to The Corkman on Wednesday.

“We live all over the USA, in Texas, Massachusetts and Washingon DC.”

The Hession family is mostly clustered around Galway, Richard said, but the family knew there was this link to Macroom and decided to build this special event into their trip aimed at retracing their family to make it even more memorable.

Macroom’s award winning photographer James O’Driscoll was on hand to take the snaps while the Parish Priest, the Very Reverend, Canon Donal Roberts performed the ceremony which, he described to The Corkman, as ‘a lovely occasion’.