Macroom Castle archway in state of disrepair, councillors say

Macroom Matters

Tiles on the roof of Macroom Castle, just above the archway, are looking likely to fall and one or two have fallen in recent weeks. Luckily enough there was no-one passing underneath at the time.

The state of Macroom Castle and, in particular, the roof tiles above the archway under which many townspeople, particularly students of McEgan College, pass daily was raised at last week’s meeting of the Municipal District Council by Cllr Martin Coughlan.

The independent councillor raised the issue as he disclosed that one or two of the old tiles had fallen in recent weeks and that it was a wonder no-one wasn’t seriously injured but that we mightn’t be as lucky in the future.

He suggested that the MDC take the matter in hand as the Castle Trustees needed support in tackling such matters.

The issue is, as usual, funding and that means that neither the Council nor the Trustees has the resources to tackle the issue meaningfully.

Another member of the council, Cllr Michael Looney, remarked that the Castle was a huge asset to the town as ‘yanks love castles’ and that obviously we should look after it.

Cllr Looney also brought up the need to prioritise finding coach parking in the town as the provision at present wasn’t adequate.

He said the idea that ‘Yanks’ would walk from the Lidl carpark to the town centre was out of the question as ‘Yanks would never walk that far’.

I think there should be more coach-parking in the town, but no more than myself, a walk from Lidl to the town centre would do the Yanks a world of good!