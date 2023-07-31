Macroom bypass to part-close for three days to facilitate removal of roundabout

The second phase of the N22 Macroom Baile Mhúirne bypass from Carrigaphooka to Tún Lán near Baile Mhic Íre in the Múscraí Gaeltacht is to open on Friday, August 11

A section of the Macroom-Baile Mhúirne N22 bypass is to close for three days next week to facilitate the removal of a roundabout which is at the centre of a campaign of a local community seeking closer access to the route.

In a statement issued by Cork County Council at the weekend, the arrangements for the partial closure were outlined as the statement also confirmed that the second part of the bypass would open to traffic on August 11.

The campaign, initiated by a Cill na Martra business owner, Lars Edman, the Managing Director of the Prince August Toy Soldier Factor, has launched a petition to seek closer access for the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí village to the bypass than the slip roads at Macroom and Tún Lán at the eastern side of Baile Mhic Íre.

Cork County Mayor, Cllr Frank O’Flynn, welcomed the opening of the new section of the bypass as, he pointed out, it would remove the ‘bad bends’ on the current N22 between Carrigaphooka and Baile Mhic Íre, ‘thus improving road safety for all road users’.

"To facilitate the opening of this new section, the new N22 Macroom By-Pass Road will be closed temporarily from 9.00 am on Tuesday, August 8 to Friday, August 11,” said the Council statement.

“This is to allow the safe removal of the temporary roundabout at Carrigaphooca, west of Macroom Town.

“The alternative route for Westbound traffic during this closure will be by way of Macroom Town Centre. Eastbound traffic will be able to get on the Macroom By-Pass at the Millstreet Road Junction.

“Once the N22 reopens to traffic after this closure, road users will then be able to travel on 16km of the new Dual Carriageway between Coolcower Roundabout and Tún Lán, Baile Mhic Íre.

"The existing road will be redesignated as the R618.”

No time has been given for the re-opening of the bypass on Friday, August 8.

The statement also confirmed that progress was being made on the final phase of the bypass, from Tún Lán to Sliabh Riabhach on the western edge of Baile Mhúirne, and that it would be completely open by the end of the year. In earlier statements from the road builders, it was suggested that it would be open sometime in October.

The new section of the bypass due to open in August is also the focus of another campaign as local Gaeltacht co-operative, Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí, is seeking directional signage to the Irish speaking community from the bypass as well as directional signage to the local village. This campaign received the unaminous support of Macroom Municipal District Council at its meeting on Friday when councillors voted to write to Transport Infrastructure Ireland in support of the Comharchumann campaign.