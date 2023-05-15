Macroom and hinterland could lose out in new political landscape

The new layout as proposed by Cllr Gearóid Murphy is above - the existing layout below.

How will Macroom fare if the local political landscape is transformed according to the vision set out by Cllr Gearóid Murphy in his submission to The Electoral Commission?

AFTER decades of little or no change locally, the next General Election seems set to produce an unprecedented result locally.

A quick perusal of the submissions made by local politicians to the regarding Cork North West, where the town of Macroom currently resides, sees some persuasive arguments being made for Macroom being moved out of Cork North West which, some Fianna Fáil councillors are contend that Cork North should be created as its own constituency, uniting towns like Charleville, Mallow, Kanturk, Newmarket, Mitchelstown and Fermoy.

Cllr Gearóid Murphy is based in Mallow and he wants to see the creation of Cork North and this would see Macroom become part of a new Cork West constituency.

“The Boggeragh and the Derrynasagart Mountains (southeast and southwest of Millstreet) provide a clear natural barrier between the proposed Cork North and Cork West,” writes Cllr Murphy in his submission.

“These mountain ranges are ignored by the existing arrangement.

“Similarly, the Nagles Mountains (south east of Mallow) coincide with the proposed boundaries between Cork North, Cork East and Cork North Central with the ‘triconstituency point’ located in these mountains.”

In Cllr Murphy’s proposed layout, Cork would have 20 seats in total - 5 for Cork North Central and Cork South Central, four for Cork West and three each for Cork East and Cork North.

The shifting of Macroom into Cork West could spell trouble for Aindrias Moynihan and whoever is to come in the wake of the departing Fine Gael TD, Michael Creed, as now they would be pitted in pitch battle for four seats in Cork West with the likes of Holly Cairns, Michael Collins and Christopher O’Sullivan.

What would this mean for Macroom and its hinterland? It could mean a lack of representation at the highest level - which, to be fair, the town has enjoyed a generous share of for the past several years due to the existing layout.

It’s surprising, to say the least, that people from Macroom and its surrounds, not least of them being local councillors who might have further aspirations, are not included in the submissions to the Electoral Commission that I’ve seen.

That’s not to say the views of local political people haven’t been considered by the main parties but it wasn’t immediately clear in the submissions I’ve seen.

So are the people of Macroom and the surrounding area going to be happy with this new arrangement if it comes to pass?

We will know in August what the results of the current submission process is and nothing is written in stone yet.

However the notion that Cork North West as the never changing constituency is well and truly on the way out.

It’s time to get ready for the transformation of the local political landscape and speak up now before it’s too late!