Lucky start for Dromtariffe GAA online lotto as jackpot won on opening week

Dromtariffe GAA Lotto winner John Francis Cremin receives €8,900 from Seán Feely, club chairman, in the presence of Andrew Murphy, Gerard Tancred, Kieran Flynn, John O'Mahony, Niall O'Sullivan and Adam Collins. Picture John Tarrant

The new online Dromtariffe GAA lotto got off to a rousing start for one subscriber with a cool €8,900 jackpot prize picked up by Kilcorney native John Francis Cremin.

Having been based in Australia for a number of years, John returned last February and last week scooped a nice windfall.

“I’m thrilled to win, the Dromtariffe GAA Lotto began online for the first time, I entered with a quick pick selection and the four numbers came up. It’s just a brilliant surprise, great to support Dromtariffe GAA, having played underage and junior level with the club in my young days”, said a delighted John.

Dromtariffe GAA Club chairman Seán Feely said the fund-raiser is traditionally the main source of income for the club.

“Thanks to the support of the public, through a once-off yearly subscription or weekly sales, the Dromtariffe lotto had proven a phenomenal success over the years. We have introduced an online entry, hopefully that will attract a wider audience. Within the club, the money generated is put to good use through upgrading facilities and club maintenance”, said Seán.

Dromtariffe GAA, along with its Juvenile and ladies football interests, are seeking to build upon the excellent work from the past and further advance the club through a series of development projects.

“We’re in the process of buying an additional field; in time, it will be developed into an all-weather pitch and installing lights in 2024/25”, said Seán.

Recently, Dromtariffe GAA presented a copy of its new club history, ‘In Praises of Dromtariffe’, to GAA president Larry McCarthy. The 592 page book charts 140 years of the famed club using a variety of sources, including internal club records, local and national archives in addition to the knowledge of long serving club members.

Editor Dan Joe O’Keeffe details the history of the Dromtariffe club and its place within the GAA and the wider community. The book is meticulously researched, well structured and illustrated with fascinating photographs and remains available from club officers.