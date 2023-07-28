Lord Mayor of Cork opens book of condolences for Sinéad O’Connor

The Book of Condolences, opened by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy, will be open at City Hall from 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday, for the next two weeks.

A book of condolences has been opened at Cork City Hall to allow Leesiders to express their grief and sympathy following the announcement of the death of singer and author Sinéad O’Connor.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Kieran McCarthy described the singer and activist whose death in London was announced on Wednesday as a ‘cultural icon of Ireland’.

"On behalf of the people of Cork, I extend my sincere condolences to Sinéad's family and friends,” he said.

“Not only was Sinéad's voice stunning and her lyrics thought provoking, she led a revolution in the importance of speaking up about activism, trauma and mental health and spiritualism.

"She has changed people's lives.

"A cultural icon of Ireland has passed away and has left a void in many of our hearts.

"Sinéad, we will always remember you, rest in peace."

