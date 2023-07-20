Lismire bask in county final glory

Thrilling game sees Duhballow side edge Ballinacurra in County Junior C Football Final

Conor Sheahan with family and friends after Lismire's victory in the Co. Junior C Football Championship Final. Picture John Tarrant

Rory Sheahan,Aidan Bourke, Stephen Bourke, Conor Sheahan, James Moynihan and Paddy Buckley celebrate Lismire's win in the Co. Junior C Football Championship Final at Pairc Uí Rinn. Picture John Tarrant

Jade, Ava, Liam and Mark Field thrilled with Lismire's win in the Co. Junior C Football Championship. Picture John Tarrant

Lisa O'Connell and Jeremy Lawlor celebrate Lismire's win in the Co. Junior C Football Championship Final. Picture John Tarrant

Thrilled with Lismire's win in the Co. Junior C Football Championship Final were Ella Grace Heffernan, Jade Field, Carrieanne Hayes, Ava Field, Amy Ahern, Shauna Ahern and Laura Ahern. Picture John Tarrant

Darren and Cian O'Sullivan pictured with parents Bridget and Gene O'Sullivan after Lismire's win in the Co. Junior C Football Championship Final. Picture John Tarrant

LIsmire in celebratory mood after a dramatic win in the Co. Junior C Football Championship Final at Pairc Uí Rinn. Picture John Tarrant

Scenes of unbridled joy greeted Lismire’s historic first time victory in the County Junior C Football Championship Final at Pairc Uí Rinn last weekend. Supporters punched the air after the Duhallow hopefuls finished strongly to better Ballinacurra by a slender two point margin.

Club Secretary Karen Field expressed delight at a rewarding night for a club founded in 1972 and thrilled to collect a long awaited county title.

“We were defeated by Araglin in the 2021 final, naturally disappointed, but we came back strongly and gained reward for our commitment on this occasion,” she said.

“Thanks are extended to the players and management for their commitment, likewise, our supporters were brilliant, it’s just terrific to gain an outright county victory,” said Karen

A sense of both joy and relief could be detected on the brow of delighted Lismire manager James O’Neill following a long and arduous campaign.

“The past few years were disappointing, we were very close to winning but with young players coming in, Lismire were gaining experience,” he said.

Following a closely fought opening half, Lismire looked well positioned after jumping into a commanding position only to be reeled in by stubborn opposition.

“I thought we were home and dry after scoring two goals but Ballinacurra came back at us only for our boys to grind it out. Right throughout the team all the players performed their job on putting the shoulder to the wheel”, said James.

“At the full time whistle, it was great to see young and old come down off the stand and celebrate with the team. We are taking a cup back into Duhallow, that’s a reward for the players, they are so dedicated, turning up for training, our coach Maurice Angland brings a wealth of experience and we are justifiably proud from a collective effort,” he said.

The triumphant Lismire panel included Thomas Stritch, Paddy Buckley, Seán McSweeney, Conan Walsh, Liam Geaney, Michael McSweeney, Jeremy Lawlor; Eamon Hayes, Conor Sheahan; Jack Sheahan, Rory Sheahan, Cian O’Sullivan; Damien Finn, Mark Field, Darragh O’Keeffe, James Moynihan, Diarmuid O’Connor, Darragh Kearney, Cathal Field, Stephen Bourke, Seamus Cronin, John Daly, Shane Murphy, David Allen, Stephen Kiely, Oisín O’Connor, Darren O’Sullivan and Jamie Finn.

The team management consisted of James O’Neill, Maurice Angland, Tim Ahern, Paudie Denn, Ollie Kearney and Marie McSweeney.