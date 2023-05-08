Life of Cork-born US workers rights advocate ‘Mother Jones’ to be focus of lecture

Blarney and District Historical Society talk will focus on Mary Harris Jones, who was once described as ‘The Most Dangerous Woman in America’

The Cork-born woman, once famously described as being ‘The Most Dangerous Woman in America’ by US district attorney, will be the subject of a fascinating illustrated lecture taking place in Blarney on Thursday, May 18.

Hosted by the Blarney and District Historical Society, the lecture will focus on the extraordinary life and legacy of Mary Harris Jones, a fiery advocate for workers rights in America during late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Born in Cork in 1837, Mary G Harris, moved to North America with her family at the age of five and later worked as a teacher and a seamstress in Chicago.

After moving to Memphis, she married George Jones, an ardent trade unionist in 1861 and the couple had four children. However, six-years later tragedy struck and her entire family died in an yellow fever epidemic. Devastated by the loss, Mary only dressed in black and white for the remainder of her life.

After returning to Chicago to rebuild her shattered life, Mary again worked as a seamstress only to lose her home and business in the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.

According to her biography she found solace by joining the Knights of Labor, the first important workers organisation in America, quickly becoming a trenchant advocate for workers rights.

During a period of increasing industrialisation, she travelled the US championing the cause of the working poor as wages decreased, hours increased, and workers had no insurance for unemployment, healthcare or old age.

Over the following years she led and participated in hundreds of strikes, with her fiery rhetoric and unflinching stance earning her the respect of workers and the nickname ‘Mother Jones’.

Around the turn of the 20th century Mother Jones’ focus turned to the plight the miners, with her energy and passion inspiring men into action and compelling their wives and children to join the struggle.

If that failed to work, she would embarrass men in to action, one famously saying “I have been to jail more than once and I expect to go again. If you are too cowardly to fight, I will fight.”

It is said that anywhere in America where coal miners, textile workers of steel workers were fighting to organise a trade union ‘Mother Jones was there’.

She was also deeply concerned about child workers, sparking a national debate on the issue and securing bans on child labour

Mother Jones was also the co-founder of the socialist trade union the Industrial Workers of the World.

Up until her death in 1930 at the 93 Mother Jones remained a strong advocate for worker’s rights .

The lecture at 8pm on Thursday, May 18 entitled ‘Mother Jones – The Most Dangerous Woman in America’, at Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál in Blarney will be delivered by Anne Twomey of the Shandon Area History Group.

Admission will be free for Blarney Historical Society Members, with €4 cover charge for non-members.