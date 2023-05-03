Legend of slain Cork hero Art Ó Laoghaire 250 years after death

A LAMENT composed by his widow at the side of her dead husband, slain by shots fired by soldiers paid for by a local sheriff, was being discussed at a conference in Cambridge University on Wednesday on the 25oth anniversary of the killing of Art Ó Laoghaire near Carriganima.

The conference in the UK university is one of several events to mark the anniversary of the untimely death of Art Ó Laoghaire at the hands of soldiers acting on behalf of Abram Morris, the County sheriff, who envied Ó Laoghaire his horse which he had been gifted by the Empress of Austria, Marie Therese.

Ó Laoghaire had gone to fight in the Austrian Army after his father, a relatively wealthy landowner from Toomes Bridge, had purchased a commission for him. The widowed Empress was keen to recruit soldiers for an army to defend her against other European rivals who were keen to seize her lands - and maybe claim her hand in marriage. The Cork man, a gallant soldier by all accounts, was reputed to be a particular favourite of the Empress.

However the reason Art Ó Laoghaire is famous today, 250 years after his killing, is the lament composed on the spot where he died by Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill, his widow and the aunt of Daniel O’Connell. When Ó Laoghaire’s horse returned riderless to the family home in Raleigh, EIbhlín mounted him and arrived at the scene of the killing.

The lament she composed on the spot, beginning with the lines ‘Mo Ghrá go daingean thú, ón lá dá bhfaca thú/My love completely, from the day I saw you’, has been described as the most important poem written in the 18th century in the UK or Ireland. The lament was passed by word of mouth and was eventually compiled and published as a book in 1960 by the late Professor of Irish at UCC, Seán Ó Tuama, himself a noted poet. The poem has now been set to music by Peadar Ó Riada, a polyphonic choral work which took 15 years to complete and will be performed by Cór Ban Chúil Aodha at the Ionad Cultúrtha in Baile Mhúirne this evening (Thursday) at 8pm.

Earlier this evening in Carriganima a floral wreath will be laid at the spot where Ó Laoghaire met his death on the evening of May 4, 1773.

On Sunday next, a Mass to remember Art Ó Laoghaire will be celebrated in the church in Carriganima to be followed by a wake in the local pub in the village in memory of the man.

Local historian Seamus Ó Laoghaire told RTÉ Ráidió na Gaeltachta’s Saol Ó Dheas programme that the remains of his namesake had been waked in an old mill which is now in ruins and it was there that Eibhlín Dubh started composing her ‘caoineadh’.

“There isn’t much left of it now,” he said. “The women of the area laid him out in there and they helped Eibhlin when she came on the scene to find her husband murdered.”

He can trace his own ancestry back to the that wake as his own grandmother was the great grand daughter of a woman at the wake.

“People had great respect for the Caoineadh because they admired Art Ó Laoghaire for his stand against the British and respected Eibhlín Dubh also,” he said. “That’s why the Caoineadh survived until it was collected by an tAthair Peadar Ó Laoghaire.”

Carriganima man David Ó Céilleachair can trace his lineage back to Eibhlín Dubh thanks to the expert knowledge of Seamus. “It’s hard to believe but I am descended from Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill - I’m very proud of that of course.”

Two hundred and fifty years after his death, the legend of Art Ó Laoghaire lives on, a testament to the power of poetry.

According to many, it’s quite possible that Art O Laoghaire, despite his gallantry, would be barely remembered otherwise.