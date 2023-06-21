Legacy of Cllr Dan Joe Fitzgerald remembered after Mallow boardwalk named in his honour short-listed for prestigious national award

Cork councillor was a much admired figure in the community.

Members of the late Cllr Dan Joe Fitzgerald’s family joined county councillors at Annabella House in Mallow on Monday to celebrate the boardwalk named in his honour being short-listed for a prestigious national award.

ON Tuesday, March 15, 2016 the people of Mallow woke up to the sad news that one of the most popular and well-respected politicians ever to have graced the North Cork town had sadly passed away.

Dan Joe Fitzgerald was much admired figure within the local community, both as a successful businessman and for the many years of devoted service he gave to Mallow town the surrounding area and indeed wider North Cork region.

Born in 1950, the Ballyclough native was educated at the local national school and the Patrician Academy in Mallow and in 1977 established his family-run furniture, flooring and bedding business at Shortcastle/West End.

Cllr Fitzgerald was first elected to Cork County Council in 1999 and was subsequently re-elected to the authority at the 2004,2009 and 2014 local elections.

At the time of his passing Cllr Fitzgerald was chair of the authority’s Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District Committee (MDC) , a role that he filled with typical determination and enthusiasm, overseeing the delivery of vital services to the local community.

He had also been a hugely proactive and influential member of Mallow Town Council from 1999, serving two terms as the Town Mayor and remaining on the authority up until its abolition in 2014.

Despite his various political commitments, Cllr Fitzgerald was also deeply committed to local business and community affairs, serving as director of Mallow Development Partnership and the North Cork Enterprise Board, on the board of IRD Duhallow and was an active member of the Mallow Chamber of Commerce.

Following his death moving tributes were paid to Cllr Fitzgerald from across the political divide and the wider community, with the Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin summing up the sentiments of many when he described him as a “man of great personal warmth and a gentleman to his core”.

Last year it emerged that Cllr Fitzgerald’s memory would be enshrined through the new boardwalk on Mallow Bridge, after local county councillors passed a motion to name it in his honour.

Last Monday tributes were again paid to the late Cllr Fitzgerald’s during an event held in chamber in Cork County Council’s Mallow offices to celebrate the boardwalk being short-listed in the Local Authorities Members Association (LAMA) All-Ireland Community and Council Awards under the ‘Best Community Initiative’ category.

Cllr Gearóid Murphy, who proposed the original motion to name the boardwalk said it was great to see the efforts of council staff in bringing the project to fruition recognised by the nomination.

“It was also wonderful to see the late Cllr Dan Joe Fitzgerald recognised in this way and I am delighted that my motion to name the boardwalk after him received the unanimous support of my fellow councillors,” said Cllr Murphy.

“Dan Joe was an exemplary public representative who worked very hard for his constituents and it was fitting that members of his family were in the council chamber in Annabella for this celebration,” he added.