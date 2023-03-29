Late Agnes Cronin is fondly remembered in Kiskeam concert

Freemount Singer Elle Marie O’ Dwyer was accompanied by Jamye and Conor Linehan from Millstreet at the Agnes Cronin Remembrance Concert

Harpists Muireann O’ Hanlon, Mahilet O’ Leary, Vy-ha O’ Leary and Isobel Hynes were first on stage at the Agnes Cronin Remembrance Concert in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kiskeam, on St. Patrick’s night.

John McNulty, Rockchapel, was Floor Director and Johnny Walsh, Mountcollins and Ballydesmond, was MC at the Agnes Cronin Remembrance Concert

Colm, Shane and Aoife O’ Riordan from Glash on stage at the Agnes Cronin Remembrance Concert in Kiskeam Church

The capacity audience in Kiskeam Church for the recent St. Patrick’s night concert was testament to the affection and admiration the late Agnes Cronin was held in by the local community that she was such an integral part of until her untimely passing in January 2022.

The ‘Night of Music and Song’ got off to a rousing start courtesy of Kiskeam Brass Band followed by Clárseach, Cathal and Anne Marie O’ Keeffe, the O’ Riordan family, Sheila and Mike and Denis Curtin.

Agnes’ son in law DJ Curtin with fellow musicians Adrian McAuliffe and Matt Griffin played a selection of lively traditional tunes and after the interlude, the night concluded on a high note with a performance from Elle Marie O’ Dwyer.

Ballydesmond native and former Principal of Foyle School Johnny Walsh played the role of MC with great panache. Tributes were also paid to the DJ Curtin, John McNulty and their team of helpers who looked after the sound system and front of house as well as the numerous volunteers who helped out on the night.

As the concert drew to a close, Agnes’ daughter Michelle Curtin addressed the audience.

“On behalf of the Cronin family I would like to thank each and everyone who purchased tickets, sponsored spot prizes and made donations. It highlights to us yet again how much was thought of Mum, not only from the immediate community here in Kiskeam but also in the wider Duhallow area.”

“We are looking forward to dividing the funds raised tonight between our local School here in Kiskeam, which was Mum’s first love and the Bons Secours Hospital in Cork which became like a second home to her for her last 4 years.”

Michelle added: “We want to extend a very warm thank you to our Parish Priest Fr. Jim Kennelly for allowing us to hold our concert in the Church which is a beautiful setting for an event such as this” Michelle added.

At the time of writing, in excess of €14,000 has been collected with donations still pouring in.

A native of Kiskeam, Agnes Cronin began her 40 year teaching career in 1979. She taught for two and a half years at St. Paul’s in Montenotte and spent a further two and a half years at St. Francis’ Special School in Beaufort.

She began teaching in Kiskeam, in September 1984. During her 35 years at Scoil Mhuire, she taught all classes from Junior Infants to sixth.

Agnes took on the role of Principal in September 1999. She is described as a very dedicated, pro-active teacher who always had the best interests of the children at heart.

Due to her vision and determination, Scoil Mhuire was modernised and extended gaining new classrooms, yards and gardens. The inside of the building was enhanced over the years with the most up to date equipment and technology which inspired and aided the children to learn to the best of their ability.

Colleagues and parents described to The Corkman how Agnes nurtured the children and developed them academically, creatively, spiritually and emotionally.

“She was so creative with her teaching methods and always progressed with and implemented the educational and curriculum changes of which there were many during her forty years teaching.”

“She had a deep understanding of the developmental stages of the minds of children and she was full of compassion in all her dealings with children and parents” they said.