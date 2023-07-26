Last note for north Cork’s traditional music hub, Scully’s of Newmarket

Great sadness as the famed Trad Music venue of SculLY’s Bar in Newmarket closes its doors for the last time - ‘it hosted some of the finest talent ever’

Timmie O Connor and Marie Forrest passing on the rich musical heritage to Mairide, Aine, and Laoise Bennis, with their mum Anita from Ballyagran, Co. Limerick, and Daniel O Callaghan, Rockchapel, with his father Denis. playing a seisiún at Scully's Bar.

The late Mick Scully was the well known face of Scully's for many years

Pubs are very much like people - some have personalities that sparkle and invite you in, while others can tend to be somewhat bland!

Scully’s was certainly one of the former and it is sad to note that yet another of Duhallow’s unique family pubs closed its doors last Sunday night.

The Bar can trace its history back to at least the early 1900s. While the pub remained closed for a few years since owner Mick Scully passed away, locals were delighted when Alan Scully reopened the bar in March.

The Monday night music sessions were renowned here and generations of punters enjoyed traditional Irish music courtesy of some of the finest musicians in the country.

Local historian Raymond O’Sullivan, first cousin of the late Mick Scully outlined the fascinating history of Scully’s for The Corkman.

“The pub originally belonged to a fellow called Johnny Browne in the early 1900s.

“My grandfather who owned the bakery next door bought it in the 1920s, so it has been in the Scully family for over 100 years. In my grandfather’s time it was The Central Hotel and the bedroom doors upstairs still bear the room numbers from that time. Commercial travellers, cattle dealers, and people attending the horse fairs used to stay here, it was popular as well with Yanks, and was widely used for weddings.”

Raymond explained how the famed Monday night sessions began:

“Back in the early 70s we had lots of friends who were musicians, and a group of us would regularly play together here, one Saturday night we had a great session as everyone was around, and Jackie Daly suggested that we fix a regular night so that we could all be there. Well, Dan Connell’s in Knocknagree was on Friday nights, and Ballydesmond on Wednesdays, as well as several other venues at the time running Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, so we hit on Monday nights, and we’ve been here every Monday night since with almost 40 years. All the greats played here like Jackie Daly who was one of the founding fathers, Johnny Leary, Julia Clifford, Jimmy Crowley, Sonny Cronin, Mick Duggan, and Denis the Weaver.”

Raymond remembers as a child seeing the great Padraig O’Keeffe from Scartaglen playing in the pub on a Fair Day.

“The Monday night sessions gained worldwide fame among musicians, as Scullys’ regularly hosted guest artists from the Orient, France, Sweden, Germany, The USA, and Australia, as well as from all over Ireland. Local musicians Timmy O’Connor, Marie Forrest and a whole generation of young musicians played here until the Pub closed after Mick passed away”.

Speaking on behalf of the Newmarket community development association Ollie Dugdale said:

“I would like to express our sadness at the news of the closure of Scully’s Bar.

“This has been the venue for traditional Irish music across so many generations of our community and the many people who travelled from far and wide to enjoy the Monday night sessions.

“This venue has hosted some of the finest local talent and provided a wonderful showcase for many talented musicians. There is no doubt that the impact of the pandemic has had a profound effect on the viability of the bar in the long term. This decision was no doubt difficult to take and credit is due to Alan Scully for doing his absolute best to keep the show on the road.

“However there is no doubt that the Scully name will live on and be remembered for many years to come for the Monday sessions and in recent years the Scullyfest weekend. The musicians will continue to play in the Culturlann every Monday night and your support is appreciated. Scullys bar may be gone but its contribution to Newmarket will never be forgotten. Thank you for the memories but above all else thank you for the music.”