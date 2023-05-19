Large turn out for John Barry memorial tractor run

Benjamin O'Sullivan got behind a steering wheel at the John Barry Memorial Tractor Run in Millstreet. Picture John Tarrant

The sound of tractors echoed across Duhallow and Muskerry heartland for the inaugural John Barry Memorial Tractor Run hosted by Millstreet Vintage Club.

Proceeds boosted the Mercy Hospital Foundation and the occasion remembered John Barry, a terrific enthusiast of Millstreet Vintage club whose untimely passing was regretted. There was hardly a vintage event held in the South West Region that John wasn’t present at and his enthusiasm was so evident for so many wonderful machines and contraptions.

That helped John develop an indoor and outdoor museum at his home in Lackabawn that related the story of life in bygone days of rural life and farming in the county with a collection of vintage equipment and memorabilia

From a world of haymaking, sowing, butter making to the work of the blacksmith, vintage cars, tractors and domestic artefacts roused interest far and wide. Fittingly, the Barry family opened their doors once more for the latest tractor run.

The Barry family have assembled in excess of 1,000 exhibits collected from many parts of the country over 30 years

Fittingly, the tractor run was based and commenced from John’s home in Lackabawn, the Barry Historical Museum located in Lackabawn was also opened to the general public.

Dan Barry thanked everyone for the fantastic support received at the event with an impressive 85 Tractors taking to the road.

The route took in some great countryside views, the cavalcade made its way past Kilcorney Creamery where the late John worked for many years and proceeded to Kilcorney itself before heading on over the brandy road onto the Rylane/Millstreet road.

“We made our way to Ballinagree where we were made very welcome by our friends and neighbours at Ballinagree Vintage Club where the tractors stopped for a break. From there, the run made its way on to Mushera down past St Johns Well, Kerrymans Table, Aubane and Darbys Cross and returning to a finish in Millstreet”, said Dan.

Congratulations were extended to Denis McSweeney in his Ford Super Dexta on winning the John Barry Memorial Trophy

Thanks were extended to Mick Duggan and Co-Pilot Willie Fitzgerald along with bike marshalls Seanie Kelleher, Noel Kelleher and Anthony Kelleher and the Arrowing Crew for their help on marking the route and to all the crew at sign on and to the Caterers in Lackabawn.

There was a big shout out to Connie Dennehy for co-ordinating activity in Ballinagree,and to Denis Lane for providing the public address system in addition to the support of relatives, neighbours and friends who helped in a very big way towards making a huge success of the event.