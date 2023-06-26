Knocknagree celebrates three new community amenities

Julia Clifford’s son Billy and Jackie Daly playing some traditional pieces following the unveiling of the Julia Clifford Bench in Knocknagree

Julia Clifford’s Grandson Denis, spoke on behalf of the Clifford family at the unveiling of a Bench in Julia’s honour in Knocknagree

Relatives of renowned musician Julia Clifford sitting on the newly unveiled Bench included her sons John and Billy, her grandson Denis, great granddaughter Lois, daughter in law Catherine and granddaughter Niamh

Councillor Bernard Moynihan officially opened the new Playground in Knocknagree, with Michael Moynihan TD, Councillor Gerard Murphy and Norita Casey, Mairead O’ Sullivan and Noreen McSweeney of Knocknagree Community Development Group

Lord Mayor of Knocknagree Laurence Hickey welcoming the large gathering in Knocknagee for the launch of three new amenities in the Village last Friday evening

Matt Cranitch playing some tunes on Julia Clifford’s Fiddle following the unveiling of a Bench in her honour in Knocknagree’s Fairfield

Members of Knocknagree Community Development Group can take a collective bow after successfully creating three new amenities in the Village which were unveiled last weekend.

Locals, as well as visitors from further afield, including the UK, converged on the village last Saturday evening to celebrate the opening of the playground, the unveiling of the Julia Clifford Music Bench and the launch of the new sensory garden.

Noreen McSweeney, speaking on behalf of the Development Group, welcomed all and said that each of these amenities will further enhance the lives of people from the Parish and surrounding areas.

“When Knocknagree Community Group started in 2017, a number of priorities were identified for the community; a playground, an amenity walk, a modern functioning hall and other facilities that would enhance the village and increase the quality of life for the people of Knocknagree and surrounding areas. The group has dedicated itself to providing ‘cradle to grave’ services for the people of Knocknagree and surrounds,” Noreen said.

She also thanked the many people who helped bring the projects to fruition

“Cork County Council and IRD Duhallow who have helped us every step of the way, all the councillors and Boherbue Co-Op for their continued support.

“We also want to thank all the local organisations and the people of Knocknagree for their help over the years. Our success stems from the community support we receive and we are very grateful for this. A special mention to the Clifford family for gifting this beautiful musical bench to the people of Knocknagree, we aspire to keep the musical tradition alive locally,” Noreen added.

Councillor Bernard Moynihan, representing Cork County Council, and Mayor Danny Collins cut the ribbon and officially opened the playground.

“All of this happens because there is a fantastic community here in Knocknagree, people who work very hard for their village and are very impressive people. I’m honoured to represent the Lord Mayor of Cork here this evening and I wish Knocknagree every success going forward,” Councillor Moynihan said.

Additional speakers included Councillor Gerard Murphy and Laurence Hickey, Mayor of Knocknagree, followed by Julia Clifford’s grandson Denis Clifford who spoke on behalf of the Clifford family. Renowned musicians Matt Cranitch, Bryan O’Leary and Katie Howson described Julia as a gifted and unique musician who showcased Sliabh Luachra music in so many parts of the world.

The music bench was unveiled by Julia’s sons John and Billy and her great granddaughter Lois. Julia’s musical legacy was celebrated by some of the finest traditional musicians from Ireland and the UK as Knocknagree’s Fairfield echoed to jigs, slides and polkas as no doubt it did in the past when Julia herself made the journey from her home in nearby Lisheen to play in the village.