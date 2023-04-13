Kilshannig commemoration event remembers the late Ned Waters

Members of the Waters family, Eamon, Rachel, Edwina, Mary Clare and Rhea lay a wreath at the graveside of Ned Waters. Picture John Tarrant

A COMMEMERATION on Easter Monday remembered War of Independent fighter Edward (Ned) Waters at his resting place in Kilshannig Cemetery at Newberry.

Waters served the Mallow Company during the fight for Irish Freedom, meeting his death in the Boggeragh Moutain at Inchimay near Nadd aged 24 years.

In turbulent times in late February during 1921, Liam Lynch, commandant of the Cork No. 2 Brigade of the IRA, was forced by British activity in Lombardstown to move his brigade further west to the Nadd area.

A training camp had been operating there for some months and David Herlihy’s farmhouse had become known as ‘the barracks’ where the Mallow and Kanturk columns were dispersed among local farmhouses.

In March, British forces helped by intelligence staged a major round-up. A party of British soldiers arrived unobserved to David Herlihy’s house where Herlihy, Lieutenant Edward Waters of Mallow Company, volunteers Timothy Kiely, Joseph Morgan and John Moloney were all sleeping, and were captured.

They were all taken out the back to a field by the British soldiers and told to run. Morgan and Moloney dashed for liberty, both were wounded but escaped into the cover of the mountains. Waters, Kiely and Herlihy, however, were shot dead and bayoneted.

Separately, Edward Twomey of Lacklown Company, a cow testing inspector who was at work, was shot dead running across a field.

Waters is buried at Kilshannig Cemetery, his deeds and those of his colleagues acknowledged by guest speaker Billy Kelleher MEP.

“We come together on Easter Monday, April 10, a significant date in Irish History, 100 years on from the death of Liam Lynch and on the same date, the Good Friday Agreement was signed in 1998”, he said.

The attendance was welcomed by MC Patrick Fleming, proceedings opened with a decade of the rosary recited by John O’Connor, followed by a laying of the wreath by members of the Waters family, a reading of the Proclamation by Michael Geaney and a poem recited by Christopher McSweeney.