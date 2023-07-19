Kildorrery, Cúil Aodha and Shanballymore among Cork anti-litter challenge winners

17th July 2023; Pictured is the Mayor of Cork County Cllr. Frank OFlynn with Chairperson of the Kanturk Mallow Municipal District Cllr Bernard Moynihan along with the Winners or Cork County Councils Annual Anti-Litter Challenge Awards for community organisations and Cork County Council Staff and Elected members on Monday 17th July 2023 at the Divisional Offices in Annabella, Mallow. Photo by Sean Jefferies Photography.

Cork County Council has recognised the ongoing work of community and voluntary groups in villages across the county in the fight against litter.

As part of the Council’s Anti-Litter Challenge 2023, twenty-one villages have been presented with certificates for their remarkable success in managing litter in their localities.

The Council’s Anti-Litter Challenge made a welcome return for 2023 following a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Sixty-four villages entered the competition this year and were grouped into large village and small village categories in each of the Council’s three divisions - Northern, Southern and Western.

Over a six-week period in May and June, each village was assessed and scored for cleanliness. The standard was extremely high this year, with no litter recorded in some villages.

Amongst the winners, Kildorrery took the top spot in the large village category in the Northern Division, Saleen in the Southern Division and Durrus in the Western Division. While Shanballymore, Cúil Aodha and Ardfield were victorious in the small village category in their respective divisions.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Frank O’Flynn welcomed the return of the community challenge: “Each year hundreds of volunteers across Cork spend long hours sweeping, cleaning and gathering litter from footpaths and roadsides. Their unwavering commitment stems from pride in their local areas and a genuine desire to maintain a cleaner environment for residents and visitors alike. Their tireless efforts and dedication are truly commendable, they are unsung heroes in our community. Congratulations to all those who participated.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey also praised the effort, saying: “We owe a huge debt of gratitude to volunteers who work so hard to keep our villages clean and tidy. Through the enthusiasm and dedication of these community and voluntary groups, we can clearly see the positive impact they have in their localities. Cork County Council’s annual Anti-Litter Challenge was introduced to acknowledge this tremendous voluntary effort. Well done to each of the participating groups and to the winners for their well-deserved recognition.”