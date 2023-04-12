Kilcorney family welcome visitors to see their Alpacas at Easter

The White family from Kilcorney open their farm to introduce people to ‘Woolly wonders of south america’

Peter, Geraldine and Luke O’ Sullivan, Millstreet, pictured with Alpacas Roscoe and Shadow and their owner Kathleen White at the Alpacas Easter celebration at Fine Oaks, Kilcorney

Owner Kathleen White introducing Alpacas Roscoe and Shadow to Lorraine, Shane, Maisie and Evie Roche from Churchtown on Easter Saturday at the Alpaca Easter celebration at Fine Oaks, Kilcorney

Alpacas Roscoe and Shadow were delighted to meet Evelyn, Gerard, Gavin and Emma Lehane from Kanturk on Easter Saturday at the Alpaca Easter celebration at Fine Oaks, Kilcorney

Ger and Kathleen White with their children Teagan and Riley pictured with Alpacas Roscoe and Shadow at the Alpacas Easter celebration the family hosted at their Fine Oaks Farm in Kilcorney on Easter Saturday. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

Kathleen White of Fine Oaks, Kilcorney, introducing her Alpacas Roscoe and Shadow to Patrick and Clodagh Brosnan from Kiskeam on Easter Saturday

Callum and Rory Dunne and Róisín O’ Carroll, Glasgow and Cullen,enjoyed meeting Alpacas Roscoe and Shadow and their owner Kathleen at Fine Oaks, Kilcorney, during the Alpaca Easter celebration

We are accustomed to associating bunnies and chicks with the Easter season but last week, locals around the North Cork area added alpacas to their list of cuddly creatures to visit during the Easter holidays.

The venue was Fineoaks Farm in Kilcorney, where Kath White with her husband Ger, son Riley and daughter Teagan, invited the public to meet their adorable family of alpacas for the first time.

Young alpacas Roscoe and Shadow were delighted to mingle with lots of children and their parents, while owner Kath outlined the history of the animals and their way of life.

Although all the relevant information was provided at the initial meet and greet session, Kath also supplied parents with a fact sheet to further help the younger children. After visiting with Roscoe and Shadow, families enjoyed an Easter egg hunt and a colouring competition. Towards the end of the day at Fineoaks, the children got an opportunity to feed the alpacas and interact with them some more before heading home happy after their Easter adventure.

Speaking to The Corkman, Kath White said: “I am in the first few years of my business where I am in a position to start inviting people out to our farm to meet the alpacas . I have also started to provide an array of services with the alpacas, including taking them out to schools, nursing homes, pre-schools, larger corporate companies etc., and I have already been to a couple of birthday parties and private events with them.”

For Kath, the alpacas project is the result of a lifelong passion for ‘everything about animals’ and an innate understanding of the benefits of interacting with animals and the joy they bring to people’s lives.

“Since my childhood, I have always had a love for and affinity with animals. Having left my job in 2020, I decided that it was time to concentrate solely on my young family and to grow a business that revolved around their needs while simultaneously allowing me to stay at home and be available when they need me,” she said.

“I have always liked to do things a bit differently, and decided that I wanted to ‘farm’ but not in the traditional sense. I wanted to diversify, to produce animals that would be gentle on the ground, gentle on the environment and provide some enrichment to my family and the environment and also bring joy to others along the way. This is where Fineoaks alpacas began.”

The White family acquired 3 pregnant females in 2021, collecting them after many months of lockdowns and restrictions.

“We instantly fell in love with these charming, charismatic and intelligent creatures. Our 3 girls soon became part of the family and part of our world and we spent the following months making sure they had everything they needed during their pregnancies to ensure they successfully carried their unborn cria (baby alpacas) to term and produced strong, healthy young,” Kath said.

Births began in mid-May and all cria were born successfully, with only minor challenges along the way. “We were lucky enough to have two healthy males and a female, and at this point, the future of the business began.

“These two young males Roscoe and Shadow were to become our ‘interactive’ animals. Placid and friendly, they began showing potential to become the ideal candidates to meet with and provide joy to others.

“Their gentle nature lends them to being ideal in providing therapeutic and well-being initiatives to children and adults alike, from educational school visits, to residential care home visits, to the larger corporate space of staff well-being and external family days.”

Fineoaks is not an open farm and does not allow unexpected guests. The main business with the alpacas is outside of the farm, however limited ‘meet and greet’ events similar to the past week can be organised.

Described as the ‘woolly wonders of South America’, alpacas are members of the camel family, domesticated by the people of the Peruvian Andes approximately 6,000 years ago.

They are ungulates, a group of large hoofed mammals that also include sheep and giraffes, with large bodies and legs, long necks, small heads, and medium-length fluffy tails. Although they are often confused with their cousin, the llama, alpacas have shorter ears and blunter, but equally adorable, faces.

Alpacas are prized all over the world for their fleecy coats, which are shorn to make warm, soft, lightweight textiles.

They boast a variety of 22 coat colours, including white, black, beige, and many shades of brown and grey. Though they are farmed in many places including Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom, their native lands are the mountains of the Andes, from Bolivia and Colombia down to Peru, Ecuador, and Argentina.